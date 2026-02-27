ORS™ Haircare and HBCU Culture Shop Partner to Celebrate HBCU Excellence and Community

The limited-edition collaboration honors the legacy, excellence, and future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities while reinforcing ORS' ongoing commitment to HBCU students and graduates.

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORS™ Haircare is proud to partner with HBCU Culture Shop on a limited-edition HBCU-themed collection across select ORS Olive Oil products currently available nationwide. The partnership celebrates the pride, excellence, and cultural impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities while deepening ORS' engagement with HBCU communities across the country.

Debuting during Black History Month, the collaboration marks the beginning of broader initiatives, including a planned HBCU Tour and student-centered programming designed to equip students with self-care knowledge and confidence as they pursue their goals. Black History Month serves as a reminder that legacy is not only something to reflect on, but something to build forward.

Created in partnership with HBCU Culture Shop, the limited-edition packaging features bold, pride-inspired design elements that reflect the collective identity and enduring influence of HBCUs across the United States. The collaboration brings together two brands rooted in culture and community, honoring the institutions that have shaped generations of leaders, creatives, innovators, and entrepreneurs while spotlighting the next generation carrying that legacy forward.

The limited-edition HBCU collection is available nationwide at Orshaircare.com, Amazon, and major retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, and select beauty supply stores.

"As a brand grounded in culture and community, ORS understands the influence and impact of HBCUs on leadership, innovation, and excellence," said Jolorie Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at ORS Haircare. "Kicking off our partnership with HBCU Culture Shop during Black History Month allows us to celebrate that legacy in a meaningful way while continuing to support the students who are shaping what comes next. This collaboration reflects the start of our long-term commitment to honoring the institutions that have shaped generations of talent."

"This partnership with ORS is a true full-circle moment for me," said Dainelle Riley, Founder of HBCU Culture Shop. "Collaborating on something that reflects my HBCU journey is incredibly meaningful. My HBCU experience taught me that our hair is an extension of identity and cultural expression, and this collaboration celebrates that connection authentically."

This collaboration is just one chapter of a sustained commitment to HBCU-centered initiatives. ORS Haircare recognizes that HBCUs are not simply part of history, they are engines of culture, innovation, and leadership. The brand intends to invest in that future for the long haul.

About ORS™ Haircare

ORS™ (Original Root Stimulator) is a brand of Namaste Laboratories, LLC, dedicated to creating high-performance products for natural hair restoration and maintenance. With a foundation rooted in science and hair health, ORS offers a diverse portfolio including Olive Oil, Olive Oil Braidzone, ORS Curlshow, ORS OLIVE Goodbye Dry, ORS HBCU, and more.

About HBCU Culture Shop

Founded in 2017, HBCU Culture Shop is a Black woman-owned, fully licensed collegiate brand redefining HBCU pride through original, culture-driven design. The brand blends heritage with modern streetwear while building partnerships that prioritize authenticity and cultural impact. HBCU Culture Shop stands as a love letter to the HBCU experience.

Media Contact

Dominique Jean-Pierre

The Wilder Agency for ORS Haircare

[email protected]

1-833-WILDER1, Ext 3

SOURCE ORS Hair Care