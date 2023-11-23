Packers Plus Is Awarded Multi-Year Contract with Major International Operator

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

23 Nov, 2023, 13:04 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. is pleased to be partnering with Norwegian company, Marwell AS to deliver high-value Coiled Tubing Drilling (CTD) multi-stage completions products to a North Sea operator. This collaboration will provide full lower completions systems for both matrix and frac applications to be deployed over the coming years.

The scope of work will be comprised of supplying bespoke multi-stage completions systems and premium liner hangers deployed on coiled tubing. Both companies are aligned in their efforts to provide seamless delivery of all products from their combined portfolios.

Packers Plus has been at the forefront of driving completion capability boundaries globally. The partnership with Marwell aims to deliver innovative, field proven technologies to help customers optimize their operations and reduce overall costs in the Norwegian energy sector.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Marwell to strengthen our relationships with our Norwegian customers," notes Stuart Wilson, President & CEO of Packers Plus. "The award of this multi-year contract reflects on how Packers Plus has consistently delivered robust, reliable and fit-for-purpose completion technology solutions developed and supported by our industry-leading engineering and operations teams to partner with our customers globally."

"The award of this contract is a recognition of Marwell's leading position as an innovative, integrated completions provider in Norway," comments Mike Williamson, General Manager of Marwell. "It is gratifying to see that major international operators recognize the benefit of our 'well-first thinking' ethos. We have worked tirelessly with Packers Plus to tailor solutions for the Norwegian market, and I am very glad to see this come to fruition."

About Packers Plus
Packers Plus is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing lower completions solutions for a variety of technically challenging applications. Known for its innovative, high-quality, and responsive style, the privately held company has run over 21,000 completion systems, accounting for over 330,000 fracture stages since it started operations in 2000. Today, Packers Plus has employees around the world, maintaining an influential role in key markets and remaining true to its roots—an innovative company with a focused niche, enabling it to be one of the best in the industry. Learn more at packersplus.com/en. 

About Marwell
Marwell is an independent company specializing in wellbore construction and completion equipment. Established in 2019 in Stavanger, its goal is to bring new and innovative tools to markets where they can provide benefits to operators. Collaborating with some of the industry's leading suppliers and service companies, Marwell's expert engineering team further develop field proven technology to deliver a unique solution for a given well. Learn more at marwell-tech.no.

Stuart Wilson, President & CEO, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., [email protected]; Stacey Rosehill, Manager, Marketing & Communications, Canada, Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., stacey.rosehill@packersplus.com

