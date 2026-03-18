PATRÓN® TEQUILA UNVEILS "THE PERFECT POUR," A CINEMATIC COLLABORATION WITH ACCLAIMED DIRECTOR GUILLERMO DEL TORO

At the heart of the campaign is a striking film that transforms a seemingly simple act — the pouring of PATRÓN Tequila — into a cinematic moment. What begins as a quiet, singular pour gradually reveals the full scale of production behind it: Guillermo del Toro's meticulous direction, a complete crew working in perfect sync, and the extraordinary precision required to capture every detail. Hiring a critically acclaimed, award–winning filmmaker to direct a simple, single pour may seem excessive—but it mirrors the lengths we go to craft every bottle of PATRÓN. When you refuse to compromise on your process, even the smallest detail deserves perfection.

"Perfection isn't rushed — it's built frame by frame, pour by pour," said Guillermo del Toro. "I believe in artistry over industry, soul over process, and making things without compromise. That's what drew me to this collaboration with PATRÓN. This film is about honoring craft, intention, and the beauty that comes from doing things the right way."

That same attention to detail and uncompromising ethos mirrors the story and spirit of PATRÓN Tequila. PATRÓN Tequila is meticulously handcrafted in Jalisco, Mexico, from just three ingredients — 100% Weber Blue Agave, water, and yeast. Each bottle of PATRÓN Tequila is shaped by generations of expertise, crafted by more than 60 skilled hands, and guided by a commitment to doing things the right way with precision and care.

"At PATRÓN, we've always believed that how you make something matters," said Roberto Ramirez-Laverde, Global Senior Vice President, PATRÓN Tequila. "From day one, we've never compromised on how we craft our tequila — using only three natural ingredients (agave, water, time) and traditional, time-honored methods to give our tequila the patience and care it deserves. Guillermo shares that same dedication to greatness and refusal to compromise. The Perfect Pour delivers a message that hiring an award–winning filmmaker to direct a simple pour shot may seem excessive—but those are the same lengths we go to craft every bottle at PATRÓN. We don't compromise on our process.

Filmed on location at Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico, the film, created in partnership with BBH USA, celebrates del Toro and PATRÓN Tequila's shared commitment to uncompromising perfection. Del Toro's creative lens comes to life through colorful and distinctly Mexican visual elements, including a stylized skeleton crew, representing the many hands and artistry behind both the film and every bottle of PATRÓN. That spirit extended behind the camera as well, with an award-winning Mexican-led crew including Guillermo Navarro, Karla Castañeda, Guy Davis, Dennis Berardi, Nathan Robitaille, and Terry Notary. Known for never compromising on the people he works with, del Toro assembled a team with a shared artistry and precision that worked hand in hand to create something extraordinary.

"From the beginning, the creative vision was to tell the PATRÓN story in a way that felt cinematic and intentional, drawing parallels to uncompromising spirit and greatness of Guillermo del Toro," said Laila Mignoni, VP, Global Communications at PATRÓN Tequila. "Guillermo brought that vision to life by directing 'The Perfect Pour' using rich Mexican imagery and motion capture performers to create skeletons to bring his world to life that feels handcrafted yet technically masterful. What appears to be a simple pour becomes an incredibly detailed, rich world that is crafted with extraordinary precision and care just like our process at PATRÓN.

U.S. viewers can watch the TV premiere of The Perfect Pour on 3/18 on ESPN during the Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics NBA regular season game. Following the launch of the film, the campaign will roll out across TV, online video, digital and social channels, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content offering an intimate look at del Toro's creative process and the precision behind the "perfect pour" shot.

The campaign will also debut in additional markets around the world, later this year.

With The Perfect Pour, PATRÓN reinforces its leadership in the super-premium tequila category, celebrating the care, craft, and collective effort behind every bottle, and reminding audiences that when things are made with intention at every step of the process, the results are simply perfect.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

PATRON, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

©2026. PATRÓN TEQUILA, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO.

CONTACT: PATRÓ[email protected]

*IWSR 2024 Global Database

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SLvR8ru2D8U

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936769/PATRON_Presents_The_Perfect_Pour_Skeletons.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936770/PATRON_Presents_The_Perfect_Pour_Ice.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936768/PATRON_Simply_Perfect_Logo_Logo.jpg