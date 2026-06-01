Petal Ads Unveils Full-Scenario Smart Culture and Tourism Marketing Solution at ITB China 2026

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 26 to 28 May, ITB China 2026 took place in Shanghai, bringing together over 900 culture and tourism institutions and enterprises from 85 countries and regions. Petal Ads, Huawei's full-scenario marketing platform within the HarmonyOS ecosystem, made a strong appearance alongside Celia, HUAWEI Browser, HUAWEI SkyTone, Petal Maps, and HUAWEI Music. The centrepiece was a full-scenario smart culture and tourism experience zone, where Petal Ads unveiled its Culture and Tourism Marketing Solution for 2026. "Marketing as Content, Marketing as Service" – this principle guides the design of all products and services within the HarmonyOS culture and tourism ecosystem, and remains the core philosophy of Petal Ads.

Petal Ads presented its Culture and Tourism Marketing Solution at ITB China 2026, Shanghai.

Full-Scenario Smart Culture and Tourism Experience Zone: A One-Stop Smart Travel Journey

According to the Annual Report on China's Outbound Tourism Development 2025-2026 released by the China Tourism Academy, China's outbound tourism market has shifted from "recovery-led growth" to "structural reshaping." In 2025, the number of outbound trips reached 168 million, with over 60% of travellers using AI to plan their itineraries. At the same time, the culture and tourism industry faces three common challenges: top-of-funnel traffic is being "captured" by various platforms, making it difficult for brands to build direct, deep connections with users; destinations lack continuous guidance and interaction at key touchpoints along the user journey, preventing full-funnel impact; and smart services and personalised experiences remain underdeveloped, making it difficult to meet increasingly diverse travel needs.

Based on these insights, the full-scenario culture and tourism experience zone demonstrated how HarmonyOS technologies can enhance travel experiences. It mapped out the entire user journey – from inspiration to post-trip sharing – making every trip smoother and more engaging.

Within the HarmonyOS culture and tourism ecosystem, full-scenario media and multi-device collaboration respond to travellers' needs in real time.

First Release of the Petal Ads 2026 Full-Scenario Smart Culture and Tourism Marketing Playbook: Five Typical User Personas Decoded

At the exhibition, Petal Ads also released the Petal Ads 2026 Full-Scenario Smart Culture and Tourism Marketing Playbook. This playbook presents Petal Ads' full-scenario smart culture and tourism solution in a structured way. Based on deep insights from over 440 million HarmonyOS account users, it outlines five typical traveller personas for the first time – Gen Z Cultural Explorers, Efficient Business Elites, Quality-Focused Family Travellers, Premium Luxury Holidaymakers, and Senior Wellness Travellers. For each persona, the solution offers differentiated touchpoint combinations and content strategies.

Ecosystem Flywheel Effect: The Growing Value of the HarmonyOS Culture and Tourism Ecosystem

The better the experience, the longer users stay; the more users, the more brands want to join; the richer the services, the better the experience – this is the flywheel effect of the HarmonyOS culture and tourism ecosystem.

As of May 2026, Petal Ads has partnered with over 100 global culture and tourism institutions, tourism boards, airlines, and hotel groups to serve Huawei ecosystem users comprehensively. In terms of ecosystem capabilities, over 80,000 HarmonyOS applications and services have been launched, covering the entire travel journey – from navigation and translation to transport. In content operations, Petal Ads leverages the HUAWEI Image Competition, IP co-creation, and film-tourism collaborations to continuously drive culture and tourism IP breakthroughs. In ecosystem co-creation, it opens up Atomic Services, AI capabilities, and media traffic to provide partners with full-chain support from development to operations.

The Petal Ads 2026 Full-Scenario Smart Culture and Tourism Marketing Playbook is now available for download at https://bit.ly/petal-ads-playbook. For further inquiries, contact [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990650/Petal_Ads_ITB_China_2026.jpg

SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group