Piano Broadens Global Footprint and Social Media Publishing Capabilities

SocialFlow by Piano Expands to Europe; Adds 'Link in Bio' Feature

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piano , a leading digital experience platform, today announced it is increasing its European support team for SocialFlow by Piano to better serve clients worldwide, while also adding enhanced functionality to the platform. Piano acquired SocialFlow , a social distribution and marketing platform for media companies, earlier this year.

"We are really excited to bring SocialFlow by Piano to our global markets and to continue adding features to the product," said Michael Silberman, EVP, Strategy and Social, Piano. "We're focused on providing value and efficiency across multiple distribution channels and the latest addition of Instagram link in bio means that publishers won't need to use separate tools to publish posts and drive traffic from Instagram."

Piano's acquisition of SocialFlow promised to allow social media teams to optimize engagement and attention across multiple accounts and gain a deeper level of insight into how content is driving revenue. The first of these enhancements to be released is SocialFlow's new 'Link in Bio' feature for Instagram. Instagram famously doesn't allow links from organic posts, however this new feature provides a dedicated page for every client Instagram handle powered by SocialFlow. By allowing unique links for mirrored Instagram posts from the profile feed, publishers can drive audiences to their desired content on-site., while also tracking engagement metrics.

'Link in bio' is part of a suite of new Instagram functionality recently added to SocialFlow, including photo carousels, video post thumbnail selection, and post tagging improvements.

Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by marrying data and a sophisticated rules engine to drive real-time targeting, personalized commerce, and dynamic reporting. Piano continues to grow rapidly and has expanded its global presence and platform capabilities with the acquisitions of AT Internet and CeleraOne in 2021, and SocialFlow in 2022.

Piano's Digital Experience Platform empowers organizations to understand and influence customer behavior. By unifying customer data, analyzing behavior metrics, and creating personalized customer journeys, Piano helps brands launch campaigns and products faster, strengthen customer engagement and drive personalization at scale from a single platform. Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, Piano serves a global client base, including Air France, the BBC, CBS, IBM, Kirin Holdings, Jaguar Land Rover, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal and more.

