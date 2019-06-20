Pigtails & Crewcuts Meets Demand for Enjoyable Children's Haircut Experience

ATLANTA, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, a national children's hair salon franchise, is building on Georgia's demand for stress-free and memorable kids' hair services with aggressive expansion plans. Under the leadership of President and CEO Wade Brannon, Pigtails & Crewcuts will open four Atlanta-area salons including Buford and McDonough beginning later this year.

For fifteen years, Pigtails & Crewcuts has welcomed entire families into its salons for memorable kids' haircutting experiences. Created by parents for children, the salons are brightly colored and inviting with movies, books and toys to ensure a fun environment. With more than 75 years of combined franchise experience, the sustained corporate team is highlighting layers of excitement its salons have to offer through expanded franchising. The company has 57 new locations signed in development, which will almost double its current presence of 61 existing salons.

One newer Georgia franchisee, Bonnie and Will Howard, opened their first Pigtails & Crewcuts in March of 2019. Before committing to become a franchisee, they visited the salon in Marietta.

"As parents, we aim to ensure our children's haircut experiences are not only stress-free, but also enjoyable and become worthy of jumping up and down for on future occasions. Pigtails & Crewcuts creates this environment," said Will Howard. "Aside from being a loyal customer, I also bought into the system as a franchisee because the corporate team culture greatly impressed me. Their collective years of experience and endless positive support makes us feel like family."

When veteran franchisor, Wade Brannon, came into the salon with his son and two daughters as a customer, he immediately saw great potential to replicate and grow the Pigtails & Crewcuts concept. After purchasing the single unit, he initiated the franchise offering to meet the increasing demand for services that cater to families with young children. He also saw it as an opportunity to create a business that would allow its franchisees the family time missing from many existing business opportunities and he knew there would be owners who desired the same.

"While we're in the business of cutting hair, we are also helping children as well as families improve self-confidence and happiness through exciting firsts that leave lasting impressions," said Brannon. "Our Atlanta-area growth is exploding, not to mention our imminent national boom, which is a testament to our unique concept, loyal franchisees and work-life balance. We are excited to bring Pigtails & Crewcuts to more communities nationwide."

Pigtails & Crewcuts is targeting franchising growth in strong, family-friendly communities including Atlanta and the southeast more broadly. The target markets include total populations of at least 75,000. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that's always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $5 billion annual spend on children's haircare.

The Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise opportunity is ideal for family-focused and business-savvy operators. No industry experience is necessary to become a franchisee, as its extensive training program allows for novices to become experts and owners need not become stylists. Franchisees benefit from low overhead and start-up costs as well as a large peer-to-peer support system. The initial investment for Pigtails & Crewcuts, which includes the franchise fee, ranges between $98,750 and $230,250 depending on size and location.

For more information about Pigtails & Crewcuts and its franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

About Pigtails and Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts, based in Atlanta, is a national haircutting franchise that focuses on creating memorable experiences for children and their families. With 61 salons in 23 states as well as 57 locations in development, its mission is to instill lasting self-confidence for children during a stress-free experience of haircuts which is often tense or frightening. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that's always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $5 billion annual spend on children's hair care. To learn more or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

