PKO Bank Polski Relies on DXC Technology to Make Paying for Parking Easier

Mobile App with 8 Million Users at Poland's Largest Bank Brings Digital Personalized Banking Services to Cars

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, is working with PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Poland, to deliver a new functionality in its mobile banking app called IKO, where Polish users can quickly pay for parking from the comfort of their own vehicle.

The solution, one of the first of its kind available in Poland, allows drivers to pay for parking through the in-vehicle infotainment dashboard once the system is linked to the app.

Drivers who use PKO's app and have compatible vehicles will be able to manage activity, including starting and ending sessions at locations across Poland, as part of a new functionality which will enhance driver accessibility to parking payments. It will make payments faster and easier to complete.

The innovation can be used with Android Auto in-vehicle technology starting from Android 8.

"We have built a long and successful partnership with PKO Bank Polski having worked with them on several important innovations over the last decade. We're excited to extend this relationship and use our deep engineering and consulting expertise to bring new functionalities to the IKO app," said Robert Taras, Account Delivery Leader for DXC Technology Poland. "By enabling PKO's customers with new digital options for payments, we are taking another step forward to provide even more comprehensive and personalized financial services."

PKO launched its IKO mobile application in 2013 in partnership with DXC and now has over eight million users in Poland. The app has over 100 functionalities including: checking account balance and history; making bank transfers; credit card repayment; deposit and top-up pre-paid phones; split payment transfers; contactless BLIK; PKO 'buy now pay later' deferred payment service; paying for highways; purchasing transport tickets; opening account using 'selfie'; and online currency exchange.

