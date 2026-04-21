Suvoda introduces agentic RTSM, cutting clinical trial start-up timelines by up to 80%

Next-generation, AI-powered Randomization and Trial Supply Management system—designed to get studies to first-patient-in significantly faster

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting a clinical trial from contract to go-live can take months. For sponsors working to deliver therapies to patients who need them, the startup window is one of the most persistent drags on timelines—and one of the hardest to compress.

Today, Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company and a recognized leader in the RTSM space, announced agentic RTSM: the next evolution of Suvoda IRT that uses agentic AI to take a study from project kickoff to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) in as little as two weeks.

Agentic RTSM is part of a broader AI strategy that, together with Suvoda's AI assistant Sofia, delivers three outcomes for sponsors and study teams:

Accelerate study builds and startup timelines—reducing the kickoff to UAT timeline by up to 80%

Elevate the experience for sponsors and sites—giving faster access to trial information and reducing administrative burden

Deliver intelligent insights—giving study teams clearer visibility into trial status and smarter decision-making support

In Suvoda RTSM, multiple AI agents accelerate distinct phases of the study build—including software configuration, customization, and testing—and speed up change orders. Because agentic RTSM is built on the patented Suvoda Platform, it leverages the Virtual Partition architecture and the code generation capabilities of the platform's low-code/no-code tools, rather than rebuilding from scratch for each build. It also drives rapid agentic setup through access to a shared data layer with comprehensive data on trial configurations that have been refined through Suvoda's experience with thousands of complex trials. This approach allows Suvoda's team to focus where it matters most: delivering expert consulting and calm guidance at every stage of the trial.

"Clinical trials are only becoming more complex and more urgent, and our customers shouldn't have to deal with technology that slows them down," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO, Suvoda. "With agentic RTSM, we're using AI to remove friction from trial startup—so sponsors can begin enrolling patients sooner, sites get a smarter and more responsive experience, and study teams spend less time on administrative tasks and more time on the work that matters."

Suvoda is currently working with a select group of early adopters to deploy agentic RTSM capabilities, solidifying the operational and services foundation to support broader rollout. Suvoda is also enhancing Sofia, its AI assistant, to support monitoring, provide alerts, and take direct actions with appropriate safeguards to support the study process. The company plans to extend the agentic model to eCOA and its financial services products, bringing the same startup speed and consistency to questionnaire-based studies, to participant travel, and to patient and site payments.

"Our goal is to make every moment in a trial smarter—whether we're building a complex RTSM system for a study, responding to a protocol amendment, or helping a site coordinator get the right answer in seconds," said E.K. Koh, Chief Product Officer, Suvoda. "Agentic RTSM is one of the first steps in a broader AI vision. Speed, quality, and experience don't have to be trade-offs—they can all move forward together."

At the heart of Suvoda RTSM is a commitment to the people it serves: the sponsors testing new treatments, the sites running trials, and ultimately the patients waiting for therapies. Faster startup isn't just an operational metric—it's a step toward getting medicines to the people who need them sooner.

ABOUT SUVODA



Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a market-leading, real-time software platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest and Iasi, Romania, and Tokyo, Japan. The company maintains customer satisfaction scores that consistently exceed the technology industry average, contributing to the company being selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 6,000 trials across more than 115 countries. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Robin Abadía

Director, External Communications

[email protected]

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SOURCE Suvoda LLC