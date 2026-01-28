Polyplastics Develops New DURAFIDE(R) PPS Grades with Mechanically Recycled Content

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering thermoplastics, has developed two new DURAFIDE(R) polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) grades made of mechanically recycled content. The 40% glass fiber-reinforced grades, DURAFIDE(R) rG-PPS 1140A1R00 and 1140A1R30 (with 100% and 30% recycled glass fiber-reinforced PPS content, respectively), are set for launch in the next few months.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202601202736/_prw_PI1fl_5M5BC94J.jpg

The new offering is part of Polyplastics' DURACIRCLE(R) initiative, which strives to achieve 100% circularity for engineering plastics. These new grades are offered through the company's re-compounding service, which utilizes process scrap collected from customers as raw material under its "Open PIR Mechanical Recycling Scheme."

High-quality product manufacturing is achieved by collecting glass fiber-reinforced PPS process scrap from partner companies meeting high standards. After rigorous inspection, sorting, and reformulation, the materials are compounded under optimal conditions and undergo the same quality assurance as virgin materials. Polyplastics will sell these materials through its global sales network. Currently, collection targets are limited to specific grades of glass-filled DURAFIDE(R) PPS materials.

For the re-compounding business and the establishment of the "Open PIR Mechanical Recycling Scheme," developing new applications and securing collection routes are essential. The company is targeting initiatives that envision collaboration not only with existing customers but also with companies in various waste-to-value industries.

Polyplastics is exploring adding new mechanically recycled PPS grades to its lineup in response to market needs. The goal is to build self-contained "local production for local consumption" recycling chains within each country and region worldwide. Simultaneously, by expanding the range of constituent materials to include PCR materials, Polyplastics will enhance its supply capacity for high-quality, reliable recycled materials. This will further reduce environmental impact and enhance the ability to meet customers' diverse needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000001nik7YAA/225?language=en_US

About Polyplastics

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The company's product portfolio includes POM, PBT, PPS, LCP, PET, COC, and LFT, with global-leading market share for POM, LCP, and COC. With more than 60 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources capable of creating advanced solutions for an ever-changing global marketplace.

DURAFIDE(R) and DURACIRCLE(R) are registered trademarks of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.