Pretzel Market size is set to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2024-2028, Evolving taste preferences of consumers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pretzel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.74% during the forecast period. Evolving taste preferences of consumers is driving market growth, with a trend towards packaging innovations increase shelf life. However, fluctuations in price of raw material used in production of pretzels poses a challenge. Key market players include Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., and Wetzels Pretzels LLC.

Pretzel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.92 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Campbell Soup Co., Focus Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, J and J Snack Foods Corp., Jamba Juice Franchisor SPV LLC, Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., Mr. Pretzels, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Quinn Foods LLC, Real Food From The Ground Up, Soft Pretzel Franchise Systems Inc., The Hershey Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Utz Brands Inc., WE RE ROLLING PRETZEL CO., and Wetzels Pretzels LLC

Market Driver

Packaging plays a crucial role in the food industry, particularly in the pretzel market. It creates brand value, protects the product, and enhances its appeal on shelves. Manufacturers, such as Clear Lam and Pretzels, focus on innovative packaging methods to offer convenience, longer shelf life, and better product protection. Clear Lam's use of the PrimaPak system for John B. Sanfilippo and Son's Flavor Tree brand showcases enhanced rigidity, protection, and consumer appeal. Pretzels' invention of portable, convenient, single-serve packaging for pretzel rods also highlights the importance of packaging in the market. These innovations contribute to the growth of the pretzel market by increasing consumer satisfaction and extending shelf life.

Pretzels continue to be a popular snack choice for consumers due to their delicious taste and convenience. New product innovations in the pretzel market include cholesterol-free and gluten-free variants, catering to diverse consumer preferences. E-commerce platforms have made it easier than ever to order pretzels in various sizes and flavors, making them a go-to portable snack. Health-conscious consumers are opting for healthier pretzel options, such as whole-grain and low-sodium varieties. Regional preferences also play a role in the market, with different regions favoring specific flavors and sizes. Pretzels offer a tasty alternative to traditional snacks like chips, crackers, and veggie sticks. The pretzel production process involves simple ingredients like flour and water, making them a convenient and affordable snack option. Retailers, including convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, continue to stock pretzels due to their popularity and versatility. With calorie counts becoming increasingly important to consumers, pretzel manufacturers are focusing on producing snacks with fewer calories to meet demand. Overall, the pretzel market is expected to remain strong, offering consumers a tasty and convenient snacking option.

Market Challenges

The pretzel market relies heavily on raw materials such as flour, yeast, leavening agents, and shortening for production. Managing the cost of these materials is a top priority for manufacturers due to the recent substantial increase in prices. The rise in raw material costs leads to increased manufacturing expenses and reduced profit margins for vendors. In response, some manufacturers explore cheaper substitutes to remain competitive. Suppliers hold significant pricing power over raw materials, including sugar, which is essential for growing and fermenting yeast. External factors, like weather conditions, can impact the availability and price of raw materials. For instance, the US sugar market faced a shortage in 2020 due to adverse weather conditions in key producing regions. These fluctuations in raw material prices may hinder the pretzel market's growth during the forecast period.

The pretzel market faces several challenges in the areas of nutrients and health. Consumers are increasingly seeking out pretzels with added vitamins, iron, and fiber for better digestion and metabolism. Obesity rates and changes in lifestyles call for low sodium, non-GMO, and no artificial ingredient pretzels. Healthy variants, such as those made with whole grains and organic food products, are gaining popularity. However, maintaining the crisp, brittle texture of pretzels while keeping them low in calories and sodium can be difficult. Retail sectors, including convenience stores and food specialty stores, as well as online platforms, must offer a variety of flavors and variations to cater to consumers' preferences. Western cuisines and snacking trends favor premium and gourmet snacks, which can include pretzels. Companies like Old Dutch Foods are addressing these challenges by offering pretzels made with water, yeast, salt, and natural ingredients, while ensuring they are dough-based and twisted into the traditional knot shape. The use of artificial preservatives and additives is being minimized, making way for healthier, more natural pretzel options.

Segment Overview

This pretzel market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Salted

1.2 Unsalted Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Salted- Salted pretzels, a beloved snack with a unique twisted shape and savory, salty flavor, are crafted from yeasted dough and boiled in baking soda solution before baking. Their golden-brown exterior and generous salt application offer a delightful crunch and burst of salty goodness. Available in various sizes and textures, such as soft Bavarian pretzels and thin pretzel crisps, salted pretzels can be enjoyed alone or with condiments. Examples include pretzel knots, rods, twists, and nuggets. Supermarkets and convenience stores stock these snacks, contributing to the growing demand for salted pretzels in the market.

Research Analysis

Discover the irresistible world of pretzels, a beloved salty snack with a rich history and endless versatility. Crafted from dough that's twisted, baked to golden perfection, and seasoned with a hint of salt, pretzels come in various shapes and sizes. Indulge in classic pretzel twists, knots, and braids, or try innovative pretzel creations like sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, and sandwiches. Toppings of cheese and mustard add an extra layer of flavor to these delicious treats, making them a favorite street food and a staple at festivals and fairs. Soft pretzels offer a satisfyingly chewy texture, while crunchy pretzels provide a delightful contrast. Explore the endless possibilities of this versatile snack and satisfy your cravings with every bite.

Market Research Overview

The pretzels market is a thriving industry that caters to the growing demand for convenient, portable, and tasty snacks. Pretzels, made from dough that is twisted, baked, and often seasoned with salt, mustard, or cheese, come in various sizes and flavors such as pretzel sticks, bites, dogs, rolls, sandwiches, twists, knots, and braids. Pretzels are popular in convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, as well as street food vendors and specialty shops. The market's growth can be attributed to urbanization, industrialization, and busy lifestyles that call for quick on-the-go snacks. Pretzels are a healthy alternative to high-fat, high-calorie snacks, made from basic ingredients like flour, water, and salt, with the addition of flavors and toppings for extra taste. Pretzels are also popular due to their versatility. They can be enjoyed plain or dipped in mustard, cheese, or other sauces. They come in various sizes, from small bites to large pretzel dogs, making them suitable for all ages and appetites. The pretzels market is also expanding online, making it easier for consumers to shop for their favorite pretzels from the comfort of their own homes. Health concerns such as obesity and overweight have led to the demand for healthier snack options, and pretzels, with their low fat content and nutrients, are a popular choice. The pretzels market is expected to continue growing, fueled by the popularity of snacks, the young population's preference for convenient and healthy foods, and the trend towards healthier lifestyles and ingredients. Pretzels are made from traditional snack ingredients like potato flour, sweet potato flour, wheat flour, and cornmeal, and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and iron, making them a nutritious addition to any diet. The digestion process of pretzels is also beneficial for overall health, making them a smart snack choice for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

