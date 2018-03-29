Professional Fighters League Announces Deal With Mark Burnett And MGM Television

The Professional Fighters League is the first organization ever to present MMA as a true sport with individual fighters competing in regular season, "win-and-advance" playoffs, and season-ending championship. The new partnership with MGM Television will bring unscripted programming and short-form content to PFL's multi-platform distribution designed to maximize engagement with MMA's 300 million fans worldwide. The initial unscripted series will engage fans in the day-to-day life of the fighters and feature a parallel tournament whose champion will win a spot in the PFL league playoffs.

"We are thrilled to partner with MGM Television and Mark Burnett," said Peter Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Professional Fighters League. "Mark's creative vision for delivering innovative live content is among the absolute best the industry has to offer - and that is exactly what we will bring MMA fans this season."

Earlier this year, PFL announced exclusive multi-platform distribution agreements for the 2018 season with NBC Sports Group and Facebook. NBC Sports Group will establish an exclusive live Thursday night PFL fight franchise, presenting seven regular-season live events in prime time exclusively on NBCSN beginning June 7 through the end of August.

"It's no secret that MMA's audience is rapidly growing and PFL has an enormous global presence. As an enthusiast for innovation within the television industry, I'm passionate about the growth and vision of PFL and it's time this sport revolves around a league format," said Burnett. "They're elevating the sport in an entirely new way and I'm looking forward to being part of it."

In addition to the live events, the development deal will feature PFL's "What Do you Fight For?" programming that brings viewers short-form digital & social content that will showcase the day-to-day lives and back stories of the fighters, designed to help build online communities of PFL's fan base and engage fans, fighters, and PFL's on-air talent. Viewers can follow PFL athletes through an array of short-form original content, such as the "Top 10 of The Week, Path to the Finals, 24:7: Life of a Fighter, and "Inside the Gym" Cam.

"PFL is thrilled to partner with Mark Burnett the innovator and icon who invented and perfected unscripted TV," said Donn Davis, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of the PFL. "The PFL is re-imagining MMA and the start of the 2018 Season June 7 will bring fans the same excitement and 'hey, I have never seen that' reaction they felt when Survivor debuted and ushered in the new age of television."

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

The Professional Fighters League brings the sport format to MMA for the first time with a regular season, post-season, and championship. The PFL is co-founded by Donn Davis, Russ Ramsey, and Mark Leschly and backed by business titans in sports, media, and technology. The Professional Fighters League purchased the fighting operations and event infrastructure of the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) and will launch its first season in June 2018 on NBC Sports Network and Facebook. For more visit www.PFLmma.com.

ABOUT METRO GOLDWYN MAYER

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

