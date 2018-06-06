QS World University Rankings 2019: MIT Named World’s Best University for Record-Breaking Seventh Consecutive Year

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg )



QS rank the world's 1000 best universities, which come from 85 different countries. Over 65 million stakeholders will view the rankings on http://www.TopUniversities.com this year.

QS World University Rankings 2019: Top 20 2019 2018 1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA 2 2 Stanford University USA 3 3 Harvard University USA 4 4 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) USA 5 6 University of Oxford UK 6 5 University of Cambridge UK 7 10 ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) Switzerland 8 8 Imperial College London United Kingdom 9 9 University of Chicago United States 10 7 UCL (University College London) United Kingdom 11 15 National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore 12 11 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore 13 13 Princeton University United States 14 14 Cornell University United States 15 16 Yale University United States 16 18 Columbia University United States 17 25 Tsinghua University China 18 23= University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 19 19 University of Pennsylvania United States 20 21= University of Michigan United States (c) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2018 https://www.topuniversities.com/. All rights reserved.

