QS World University Rankings 2019: MIT Named World’s Best University for Record-Breaking Seventh Consecutive Year

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the world's best university for a record-breaking seventh consecutive year. The fifteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings , released today by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees MIT hold outright the record it previously shared with Harvard University.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg )

QS rank the world's 1000 best universities, which come from 85 different countries. Over 65 million stakeholders will view the rankings on http://www.TopUniversities.com this year.

Key Facts 

  • US institutions retain all the top four positions (Stanford 2nd, Harvard 3rd, Caltech 4th);
  • The UK's top institution has changed for the first time since 2004, with the University of Oxford (5th) usurping its longtime rival, the University of Cambridge (6th);
  • Both UK and US universities record more improvements than drops, representing stabilization for both sectors after recent regressions;
  • Continental Europe's best university is ETH Zurich (7th, up from 10th);
  • Asia's two best universities are the National University of Singapore (11th) and compatriot Nanyang Technological University (12th);
  • China achieves its first top-20 position in the QS World University Ranking since 2006: Tsinghua University places 17th;
  • Latin America continues to struggle, especially in QS's research metric, but Argentina's Universidad de Buenos Aires reaches its highest-ever rank (73rd, up from 75th);
  • Both Malaysia and Russia record consistent, noteworthy improvements.

   
                          QS World University Rankings 2019: Top 20
    2019 2018
                                             
      1    1   Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)             USA
      2    2   Stanford University                                     USA
      3    3   Harvard University                                      USA
      4    4   California Institute of Technology (Caltech)            USA
      5    6   University of Oxford                                     UK
      6    5   University of Cambridge                                  UK
      7   10   ETH Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology)   Switzerland
      8    8   Imperial College London                            United Kingdom
      9    9   University of Chicago                               United States
     10    7   UCL (University College London)                    United Kingdom
     11   15   National University of Singapore (NUS)                Singapore
     12   11   Nanyang Technological University (NTU)                Singapore
     13   13   Princeton University                                United States
     14   14   Cornell University                                  United States
     15   16   Yale University                                     United States
     16   18   Columbia University                                 United States
     17   25   Tsinghua University                                     China
     18   23=  University of Edinburgh                            United Kingdom
     19   19   University of Pennsylvania                          United States
     20   21=  University of Michigan                              United States
The full rankings can be found at http://www.TopUniversities.com from Wednesday 6th June, 21:00 BST.

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

