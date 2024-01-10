Quantum Machines Caps Off 2023 with Strong Growth and Global Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), the leading provider of quantum control solutions that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers, celebrated an unprecedented year of growth and innovation in 2023. With several major product launches, key global partnerships, and a robust increase in revenue, QM cemented its position at the forefront of the quantum computing revolution.

The past year has been pivotal for the quantum computing industry, as the focus shifted towards achieving scale while addressing errors. In the last few months, multiple companies have announced quantum processors that cross the 1000 qubit mark for the first time. Additionally, there has been a flurry of breakthrough research into error correction, noise reduction, and error mitigation.

Quantum Machines is at the forefront of this push with its OPX1000 control platform, which launched in August and was first installed with customers in December. The modular platform is the industry's most advanced control solution and was designed specifically to scale to systems with over 1000 qubits. By providing the classical infrastructure to operate quantum computers at this new scale threshold, QM is helping the industry advance toward meaningful applications across areas like drug design, logistics, finance, and climate modeling.

Additionally, 2023 saw Quantum Machines engage in strategic collaborations with leading companies to tightly integrate quantum and classical systems, which is key to enabling advanced error correction, noise reduction, and error mitigation techniques. A partnership with Nvidia leveraged GPU-powered computing for real-time error correction by combining Quantum Machines' control platform with Nvidia's accelerated computing on the DGX Quantum system. QM also partnered with ParTec on a solution that bridges hybrid HPC-quantum workflows, enabling optimized control across both classical and quantum resources.

With these partnerships and the capabilities of QM's OPX platform, like ultra-low latency classical-quantum processing, QM is at the forefront of enabling holistic error handling by unifying quantum and classical systems. The company's contribution is evidenced by more than 60 papers published by customers in 2023 on breakthrough research done using QM's solutions.

QM also made strides over the past year in furthering international cooperation on quantum computing research and industry adoption. The company forged strategic partnerships with prominent Korean research organizations and increased its global footprint with six new locations, including establishing a new German headquarters in Stuttgart. These overseas growth initiatives supplement QM's strong existing presence across Europe, North America, and Australia.

"With multiple players now surpassing the 1000 qubit milestone and advanced error correction unlocking higher quality qubits, 2023 has left us with a path to meaningful quantum applications in clear sight," said Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines. "At Quantum Machines, our Quantum Orchestration Platform provides the critical layer to bridge cutting-edge quantum processors and real-world commercial viability. As we move into 2024, we are focused on tight integration between classical and quantum to further push boundaries on qubit counts, quality improvements, and algorithmic complexity."

Highlights of QM's numerous 2023 achievements include:

A year-over-year surge in revenue on the back of strong customer demand

Establishing a new German headquarters and R&D facility in Stuttgart to supplement its Tel Aviv HQ and serve European markets

Forming strategic partnerships with prominent Korean research organizations

Collaborating with NVIDIA to develop a first-of-its-kind quantum-accelerated supercomputing infrastructure

Releasing three game-changing hardware solutions — OPX1000 modular quantum control platform, QCage.64 quantum chip carrier, and QBoard-II cryogenic sample holder — to enhance quantum computing performance, scale, and experimentation

Supporting 64 customer research papers published in elite journals like Nature, Science, and npj Quantum Information that highlight the industry impact of QM's technology

QM's Cementing partnerships with QuantWare , ParTec , and QuEra around integrated QPU solutions, HPC-quantum computing integration, and photonic control systems

QPU HPC-quantum photonic Achieving the first installation of its newest OPX1000 platform

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

