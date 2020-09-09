QVC Celebrates Pioneering Commitment to Size Inclusivity with Inclusively You Summit

This digital summit builds on QVC's 30-plus-year commitment to body positivity and size-inclusive fashion, from apparel, outerwear, and intimates to accessories and footwear. The summit will feature fireside chats, a beauty panel, fitness sessions, guidance on finding your perfect fit, tips for "Dressing Above the Keyboard," and more. Together, QVC and Create & Cultivate have curated some of the most celebrated personalities in size inclusivity and body positivity to participate. Create & Cultivate is the leading digital media platform and best in-class event series for women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with some of the most influential women in body positivity and size inclusivity: The Birds Papaya, Nicolette Mason, Tai Beauchamp, Chelsea Olivia. Below is a snapshot of the agenda and topics:

"Shopping for fashion should be fun, empowering, and accessible for all women, everywhere, so this event will be a celebration of body positivity," said Rachel Ungaro, GMM and Vice President, Multiplatform Buying for QVC and HSN's apparel division. "We celebrate diversity in all its forms, colors, shapes and sizes, and believe that everybody deserves a great shopping experience that makes them feel included and helps them look and feel fabulous."

QVC and HSN fit all of their apparel brands on a range of live models, including missy and plus, ensuring that their fashion products offer great design appeal, from 36 to 00, 5X to XXS, in tall, regular, and petite inseams. In addition, QVC and HSN offer the same pricing across all sizes.

"Create & Cultivate has always been a platform that inspires and champions womxn to pursue the life and career of their dreams so this partnership with QVC was a natural fit," says Create & Cultivate Founder and CEO, Jaclyn Johnson. "Like us, they celebrate the beauty in all womxn and when it comes to inclusive fashion, QVC has always been ahead of the curve. Because size doesn't matter—what matters is you!"

For more information about the schedule and to register for QVC Presents: Inclusively You, Powered by Create & Cultivate, please visit https://www.createcultivate.com/qvc-inclusively-you

About QVC®

QVC delivers the joy of discovery through the power of relationships. Every day, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics, and jewelry. Along the way, QVC connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa. and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers on 13 broadcast networks reaching approximately 380 million homes and on multiple websites, mobile apps, and social pages. To learn more, visit corporate.qvc.com, follow @QVC on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, or follow QVC on Pinterest, or YouTube.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes QVC, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group believes in a Third Way to Shop® – beyond transactional ecommerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In addition to being #1 in video commerce, Qurate Retail Group is among the top 10 ecommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360) and is a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Create & Cultivate:

Create & Cultivate is the leading online platform and offline conference for women looking to create and cultivate the career of their dreams. Led by CEO and Founder, Jaclyn Johnson, the nationwide conference gathers the best in the business including CEOs, content creators, and celebrities like Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian. Through their online platform and curated events, Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that empower women.

