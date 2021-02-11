RightOfTheDot, LLC Brings Together the Titans of Digital Real Estate

RightOfTheDot, LLC the leading Internet domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting and advisement firm in the domain industry, led by world renown serial entrepreneur Monte Cahn is pleased to announce an unprecedented live and online domain name auction featuring some of the most desirable domain names available anywhere.

As increasing numbers of businesses move online, especially due to Covid-19, premium domain names will continue to increase in desirability and value.

On February 25, 2021, RightOfTheDot, and bestselling author and World Champion Auctioneer Wayne Wheat will take the gavel to auction off 75-100 super premium domain names. The live auction will occur on February 25, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM CST at https://ROTD.hibid.com/, preceded by a timed online auction with hundreds more domain names available. The live auction will be webcast in real time from a live video production studio in College Station Texas.

Some of the domain names being offered include: RESTAURANTS.COM, NAMES.COM, SORORITY.COM, CATS.COM, ASIAN.COM, SHORTS.COM, AUTOLOANS.COM, SMARTPHONE.COM, BRONCOS.COM, ADVERTISINGAGENCY.COM, PUBLISHING.COM, DATASTORAGE.COM, AUTOMOBILE.COM, SHOPPING.CLUB, COLLEGE.ORG, FINALSCORE.COM, EXCHANGERATES.COM, VACCINATING.COM and many others. These domain names represent some of the best names ever offered in one place.

Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have a long history producing record-breaking domain name auctions in live and online venues all over the world. Past auction sales include: SLOTS.COM $5.5million, CREDITSCORE.COM $3million, COMPUTER.COM $2.2million, AUTOS.COM $2.1million, SENIORS.COM $1.8million, DATING.COM $1.7million, SCORES.COM $1.2million, SUPER.COM $1.2million, GREAT.COM $900k, OL.COM $900k, LEADS.COM $435k, HOMECARE.COM $350k SINGLE.COM $290k, WINE.CLUB $140k and many more 4-8 figure domain sales totaling more than $550million over the past 25 years!

In order to bid on a name, you will need to sign up for a bidding account here: rotd.hibid.com.

About RightOfTheDot, LLC

Led by Domain Industry Pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot is a licensed business & domain auction company, Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing premium domain auctions, sales, brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains. RightOfTheDot also specializes in Contention Resolution Services, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales and services. Monte was Founder and former CEO of Moniker.com, former President of SnapNames.com and former Sr. VP of DomainSponsor.com. Monte Cahn and RightOfTheDot have been involved in more than 1000 live and online auctions and $550 MM in domain sales since 1995.

