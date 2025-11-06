Riyadh Opens Its Doors to the World: Biban 2025 Kicks Off as the Global Destination for Opportunities

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) in Saudi Arabia inaugurated Biban Forum 2025 today at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, marking the start of the Kingdom's largest annual gathering for startups, entrepreneurs, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Held under the theme "Global Destination for Opportunities," Biban 2025 convenes entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors from around the world to shape the next chapter of the global entrepreneurship movement.

Organized by Monsha'at, the four-day forum features over 200 speakers and 1,000 exhibitors representing more than 150 countries, alongside a dynamic agenda of discussions, workshops, and partnership signings that highlight Saudi Arabia's growing role as a global hub for innovation and investment.

Building on the success of previous editions, Biban 2025 has evolved into an international platform that transforms ideas into impact. This year's edition introduces new initiatives designed to expand access to funding, enhance innovation capabilities, and strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors.

On its opening day, the forum witnessed the signing of more than 30 agreements and launches worth USD 5.9 billion, including a USD 1.3 billion financing portfolio with Riyad Bank, USD 1 billion with Al Rajhi Bank, and USD 500 million with Arab Bank, all aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises.

Since its inception, Biban has embodied the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering entrepreneurs, enabling SMEs, and advancing sustainable economic diversification. The 2025 edition continues that mission by offering access to global expertise, funding opportunities, and strategic partnerships that help Saudi entrepreneurs scale beyond borders.

As Biban 2025 opens its doors, Riyadh transforms into a global marketplace of ideas, a place where innovation, collaboration, and opportunity converge to power the next generation of growth.

