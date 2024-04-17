Shanghai Electric Lights Up 2024 World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi with Its Zero-Carbon Solutions

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Power Generation Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company"), a key subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) specializing in the manufacture of power generation equipment, engineering and services of power plants, recently showcased its leading domestic energy equipment and solutions at the 2024 World Future Energy Summit ("the Summit") held from April 16-18 in Abu Dhabi, bolstering its longstanding commitment towards green, sustainable development with the theme, E-Enlightenment for a Zero-Carbon Future. More than just a slogan, the three Es of Energy, Ecology, and Exploration combine to form a solid foundation that is empowering the Company to drive towards a zero-carbon future.

Shanghai Electric is dedicated to delivering holistic clean energy solutions, integrating various energy sources to enhance allocation and maximize energy efficiency. These solutions serve as crucial pillars for urban development and industrial advancement. The Company's innovative approaches have been globally recognized, evidenced by projects like Dubai's solar thermal photovoltaic power generation, a series of photovoltaic power generation initiatives in the UK, and gas turbine power station projects in Serbia. These achievements underscore Shanghai Electric's ongoing technological innovation in energy and highlight the immense potential of green energy.

Solar energy solutions

Relying on many years of technical reserves and supply experience in the field of new energy, Shanghai Electric is capable to provide full solar industry chain services from project development, equipment supply, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracting to operation and maintenance. Presently, over 70 solar power generation projects have been successfully implemented in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia, with a cumulative installed capacity of more than 5,000 megawatts. Key innovations include:

The Creator series of HJT modules from Shanghai Electric Hency Solar Technology Co., Ltd. (" Hency Solar "), a global solar technology company committed to providing efficient and clean solar products and one-stop photovoltaic system solutions, has an ultra-high bifacial factor of up to 90%, a low temperature coefficient, and anti-PID characteristics. To meet the different needs of customers, Hency Solar also provides TOPCON and PERC modules as options. Its modules have been widely used in different scenes, such as ground-mounted power plants, residential rooftops, and industrial and commercial rooftops, due to their high power, high efficiency, and high reliability.

Shanghai Electric's photovoltaic module cleaning robot has the advantages of self-power supply, self-storage, high safety, and large battery capacity. It has been applied in many projects around the world, operates stably, and can effectively increase the power generation efficiency of photovoltaic power stations by approximately 5%-30%.

Multiple energy storage solutions

Shanghai Electric is actively deploying diversified energy storage solutions in compressed air energy storage, flywheel energy storage, lithium battery energy storage, liquid flow energy storage, and molten salt thermal storage, among others. The series of backup power supply, household, industrial, and commercial energy storage products exhibited at the Summit, that have already attracted the attention of many international customers, include:

A 5G base station backup power supply product, which adopts a 3U highly modular design, achieving the same energy supply in a smaller size, reducing the space needed in computer rooms.

achieving the same energy supply in a smaller size, reducing the space needed in computer rooms. Household energy storage products use high-security, long-life lithium iron phosphate batteries with energy storage levels and integrate safety explosion-proof devices, cooling and fire-extinguishing devices, and battery management system (BMS) designs to support remaining power management that have comprehensive protection and real-time monitoring functions.

and integrate safety explosion-proof devices, cooling and fire-extinguishing devices, and battery management system (BMS) designs to support remaining power management that have comprehensive protection and real-time monitoring functions. Shanghai Electric's Smart-One industrial and commercial energy storage series products are highly safe, reliable, and standardized products developed by the Company for industrial and commercial application scenarios can flexibly match various industrial and commercial scenarios and can realize peak and valley time shifting, peak-staggering power consumption, lowering electrical grid stress.

Seawater desalination solutions

Shanghai Electric offers two leading seawater desalination technologies, the thermal and membrane methods, providing comprehensive solutions. With nearly 20 completed projects, it yields over 800,000 tons of freshwater daily and its third generation of low-carbon hybrid seawater desalination technology ensures lower energy usage, enhanced system reliability, and adaptable water quality. Notably, it executed the world's largest hot water flashing with multi-effect distillation (F-MED) project, the Zhejiang Petrochemical Project, and the largest thermal film coupling project, the Yulong Petrochemical Project, both operating smoothly.

With its standout showing at the exhibition, Shanghai Electric has reaffirmed its frontrunner position in the energy field. In the future, the Company will continue to explore and innovate, contribute to global sustainable development, and co-create a greener, more efficient, and sustainable energy future.

