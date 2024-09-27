Shanghai Electric's World-Leading Industrial Solutions Land at China International Industry Fair (CIIF) 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric ("the Company") (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) took the spotlight at the 24th China International Industry Fair (CIIF), one of the largest global platforms for industry players to showcase their latest innovations, where the Company brought visitors on a unique journey to explore its business strategies and technological prowess that help accelerate the evolution of tomorrow's technologies.

Witnessed by the Company's Vice President Jia Tinggang at the event, Shanghai Electric debuted SRunicloud 5.0 and its industrial internet platform 5.0, alongside the announcement of the "Joint Initiative for Industrial Digital Carbon Management Construction" with industry partners. With this, the Company is poised to usher in a new chapter for the industrial internet ecosystem.

Among the four latest flagship products displayed at CIIF were its integrated equipment system solution for green methanol, the world's largest generator for offshore floating power platforms, an AI-powered big data center with SIMPLE intelligent maintenance platform for gas turbines, and an eco-friendly R290 refrigerant high-efficiency electric compressor for new energy vehicles.

At its booth, Shanghai Electric's new cutting-edge solutions were presented:

Energy: Boosting Global Green Transition

- Integrated Wind-Solar-Storage-Adjustment System: Shanghai Electric optimizes wind and solar power generation through high-level coordination and complementarity. Its hybrid energy storage and phase modifiers address active power consumption and reactive power support, ensuring new energy generation is measurable, controllable, stable, and profitable.

- Integrated Hydrogen System: Shanghai Electric has developed a comprehensive hydrogen energy system covering production, storage, refueling, and utilization. Leveraging cutting-edge alkaline and PEM water electrolysis technologies, the Company offers integrated solutions for green chemical engineering, hydrogen metallurgy, hydrogen transportation, and hydrogen energy storage.

- Integrated Green Methanol System: Shanghai Electric's green methanol integrated equipment system includes wind power off-grid hydrogen production, large-scale gaseous hydrogen storage, biomass gasification, and CO2-rich syngas to methanol synthesis technologies. The innovative system coupling method adapts to fluctuations in wind power hydrogen production, significantly improving renewable hydrogen/carbon utilization efficiency.

Industry: Empowering Next Industrial Revolution

- Shipbuilding: Shanghai Electric enhances China's shipbuilding sector by providing a comprehensive range of marine products, which include large castings and forgings, crankshafts, pumps, valves, and various marine systems for ballast water management, anti-corrosion, sewage treatment, and power generation. The Company's robust industrial foundation and significant supply achievements position it for continued growth in this field.

- Land Transportation: In the EV sector, Shanghai Electric offers comprehensive services spanning low-carbon plant design, battery production equipment, intelligent assembly lines and thermal management systems. For rail transit, Shanghai Electric is a leading global supplier of electromechanical equipment and systems, covering over 90% of urban rail transit needs while providing state-of-the-art maintenance and lifecycle management solutions.

- Aerospace: Shanghai Electric serves the aerospace industry with an array of state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions, including automated drilling and riveting systems, composite material systems, and assembly lines. The Company supplies critical aircraft components such as avionics, fasteners, engine blades, and bearings. For the space sector, it provides specialized pressure sensors and heavy-duty AGV transporters. By harnessing its industry know-how and data-sharing capabilities, Shanghai Electric is propelling smart manufacturing innovation and pushing the boundary of China's aerospace industry.

During the Fair, Shanghai Electric also provided a glance its supercharging technology of tomorrow, showcasing Humanoid Robot, SEunicloud 5.0, and overall solution of energy in the future.

