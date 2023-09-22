SHEIN TO PRESENT FALL/WINTER 2023 COLLECTIONS THROUGH LIVESTREAM FASHION SHOW, SHEIN LIVE: FRONT ROW

The fashion show will be co-hosted by acclaimed actress and influencer Teala Dunn and have celebrity stylist EJ King as a special guest.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, SHEIN, a global, integrated fashion and lifestyle marketplace, will be presenting pieces from nine of its new collections for Fall/Winter through a special episode of SHEIN's shoppable livestream show, SHEIN Live: Front Row. The livestream, which will last three hours, will be co-hosted by acclaimed actress and influencer Teala Dunn and SHEIN host Renee Ariel and have a special guest appearance by celebrity stylist EJ King.

At 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, fans can tune into the show through the SHEIN App, as well as @sheinofficial and @sheinus Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram pages. Viewers will have the chance to see the latest fashion styles for every body type and occasion - whether that's a trip to the office, a happy hour or a romantic date night. Apparel showcased on SHEIN Live: Front Row will span across the nine new collections which include Iconic Chic, Totally Timeless, Comfy Cool, Street Style, Ready for Romance, "It" Girl, Boho Glam, Fits For All and SHEIN X.

"SHEIN was founded on the mission of making fashion accessible to all, and through SHEIN Live: Front Row, we're excited to give all fans the opportunity to experience fashion from prime first row seating," said George Chiao, President of SHEIN U.S. "Through this virtual show, we are looking forward to showcasing our wide variety of clothing for Fall/Winter and making it possible for fans to shop styles directly from the runway to their closets."

A total of 10 million SHEIN points will be dropped throughout the show exclusively on the SHEIN App and be available for brand lovers worldwide on September 24.

SHEIN is calling on fans to share their looks from SHEIN Live: Front Row on social media by tagging @sheinofficial and @sheinus and using the hashtags #FrontRowLive, #SHEINFW23 and #SHEINforAll.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com

