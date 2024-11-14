SIGEP WORLD 2025 PRESENTED IN BERLIN: INTERNATIONALITY AND NEW ENTRIES

Presented to stakeholders and foodservice professionals in Germany , the next edition of Italian Exhibition Group's event scheduled for January '25 in Rimini, Italy

Sector data outlined by Circana

SIGEP WORLD: 1,200 international brands, 160 countries and 3,000 foreign buyers for the Gelato, Coffee, Pastry&Choco, Bakery and, as of this year, Pizza sectors

BERLIN, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An international roadshow for an event that is looking towards the world.

In the picture at the top, Marco Carniello, Chief Business Officer of IEG; below, a shot of the Sigep World 2025 presentation in Berlin

Today, at the Italian Embassy in Berlin, in collaboration with Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Italian Exhibition Group presented the next edition of SIGEP WORLD, The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, scheduled to take place at Rimini Expo Centre in Italy from 18th to 22nd January 2025. The event was attended by institutions and stakeholders from the German market with the participation of Gerald Schenk, President of the German Pastry Chefs' Association and Vice-President of the International Union of Bakers and Confectioners (UIBC), Giorgio Ballabeni, co-founder of Ballabeni Icecream, and Markus Elberg, former CEO of Jannys Eis Franchise GmbH, to name but a few.

The presentation focused on the opportunities of SIGEP WORLD, a reference point for international foodservice professionals.

"The speakers shared their experiences and insights on how foodservice in Germany is adapting to global changes," Marco Carniello, IEG's chief business officer, recounted. "And confirmation was received of how, for the entire out-of-home food universe, SIGEP WORLD is central for staying up-to-date on market developments, anticipating trends and building relationships with key stakeholders of international calibre."

"In January," said Flavia Morelli, group exhibition manager of IEG's Food & Beverage division, "we will be adding Pizza, a complementary segment, to the traditional Gelato, Coffee, Pastry & Bakery sectors. A key to strengthening SIGEP WORLD's positioning in the foodservice sector, especially for professionals from outside Europe, where consumption is growing rapidly."

In Berlin, Jochen Pinsker, senior vice president, Industry Advisor Foodservice Europe at Circana, outlined the foodservice situation in Europe. Despite a decline in point-of-sale visits, according to September's figures, spending in the sector was up 8% compared to 2019, with an average annual growth in consumption of 3.5% for the next two years. The highest growth rates regard pastry, gelato and coffee, the main product categories of SIGEP WORLD's exhibition offer.

