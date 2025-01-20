SIRPAD - WORLD'S LARGEST RCT INVESTIGATING MAGICTOUCH PTA SIROLIMUS COATED BALLOON COMPLETES PATIENT ENROLMENT

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc. (CMI), a global leader in innovative drug-delivery technology across vascular interventions, proudly announces the successful completion of patient enrolment in the SirPAD Trial, with over 1,250 patients now enrolled.

The SirPAD (Major adverse limb events in patients with femoro-popliteal and below-the-knee peripheral arterial disease treated with either sirolimus-coated or uncoated balloon) randomised controlled trial is the world's largest study evaluating the treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) using the MagicTouch PTA Sirolimus Coated Balloon (Concept Medical Inc.) versus uncoated balloons and one of the largest device studies ever performed for PAD.

More than 1,250 patients have been enrolled and will be followed up at 12 months to assess the primary outcome of major adverse limb events (MALE). Final results are expected by Q1-Q2 2026.

SirPAD is an investigator-initiated, multi-centre, randomized, open-label trial that aims to determine whether the MagicTouch PTA sirolimus-coated balloon is non-inferior to plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA). The trial will also explore the potential for superiority.

Principal Investigators Prof. Dr. med. Nils Kucher and Prof. Dr. med. Stefano Barco, from the University Hospital Zurich, who leads this ambitious study, said, "Sirolimus-coated balloons represent a promising technology in treating symptomatic PAD, supported by evidence primarily from studies with surrogate endpoints. While trials like SIRONA and ongoing studies such as SirPAD are expanding knowledge, robust data from randomized controlled trials with clinical outcomes are needed to guide treatment and shape future guidelines. This result, having been able to randomize so many patients in a PAD device study, is unprecedented and we are very thankful to all investigators and patients for having supported the trial" on achieving the significant milestone of enrolling 1,250+ patients and successfully completing this phase of the study.

With sirolimus-coated balloons gathering global momentum and MagicTouch PTA at the forefront, SirPAD is a crucial milestone in expanding the evidence for PAD treatment options. While patients with PAD have limited therapeutic avenues, SirPAD aims to bolster data supporting sirolimus-coated balloon technology. This large RCT was critical to evaluating treatment alternatives, and its year-long follow-up will provide much-anticipated answers.

"At Concept Medical, we are committed to generating robust clinical evidence to support our innovative technologies. Following the successful completion of SIRONA—the largest superficial femoral artery (SFA) trial comparing our device against paclitaxel drug-coated balloons (DCBs), which demonstrated non-inferiority—we are proud to announce the completion of enrollment for another historical milestone: the largest randomised clinical trial for peripheral all-comers patients, completed enrolment of 1250+ patients. With this achievement, Concept Medical continues to lead the way with the most extensive and advanced clinical trial program in the field, reinforcing our position as a global pioneer in patient-centric vascular innovations," said Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder & Managing Director of Concept Medical.

