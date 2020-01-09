SitusAMC Named A Leader In Due Diligence

Michael Franco, CEO of SitusAMC, notes, "Our leadership in rated-RMBS due diligence, as well as non-rated RMBS and whole loan due diligence, is a testimony to the quality of our offering and caliber of our people. We are honored by the trust our clients place in us to deliver results across their real estate portfolios and are committed to continuing to innovate and drive the best outcomes possible."

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC (www.situsamc.com) is the leading independent provider of Commercial & Residential Real Estate strategic advisory, outsourcing, talent and technology solutions, supporting the entire life cycle of real estate debt and equity. The organization has more than 3,200 employees across the U.S., Europe and APAC. SitusAMC offers consulting and advisory services, underwriting and due diligence, servicing and asset management, claims management, valuation management, appraisal reviews, daily valuation, loan valuation, appraisals, MSR and whole loan brokerage, talent solutions, and technology solutions including warehouse management, conduit management, collateral management, document management, OCR, indexing, data extraction, portfolio management and remittance reconciliation among others.

Contact

For more information, please visit www.situsamc.com or contact Andy Garrett (Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing) at andygarrett@situsamc.com.

SOURCE SitusAMC

Related Links

https://www.situsamc.com

