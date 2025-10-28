SPARQ RETURNS TO LA AUTO SHOW WITH IMMERSIVE, WEEK-LONG TRIBUTE TO SOCAL CAR CULTURE

California-based automotive AI startup fuses F1, classic cars, movie and game legends, and the future of car ownership inside Concourse Hall

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARQ, the Irvine-based startup reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars, will return to the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show this November with a must-see, multi-day exhibit inside the Concourse Hall featuring hypercars, Formula 1 vehicles, and real movie cars from the likes of Fast & Furious and Need for Speed. In addition to daytime exhibits during regular show hours, a series of headline acts will light up a special SPARQ after-hours lineup.

Fast & Furious RX7 in Hall of Sparq at 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show

The 2025 showcase marks SPARQ's second consecutive appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show, following its public debut at last year's event, and will unveil new features for SPARQ Diagnostics, the company's groundbreaking $129 device that serves as a personal AI mechanic, letting drivers literally talk to their cars to understand, predict, and plan for maintenance and repair needs.

To learn more about how SPARQ is advancing automotive AI and redefining driver-vehicle interaction, watch the latest All Roads Stories episode featuring the company: Here

Each day of SPARQ's exhibit this year promises a new theme and lineup – welcoming attendees both in its booth space during the day, as well as exclusive, live music events and experiences in the evening. Fans can explore iconic hero cars like Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger, experience one-of-one SPARQ creations, and dive into Los Angeles' unique car culture through interactive displays and special appearances from creators, collaborators, and industry guests.

"SPARQ has created something truly special this year for the Concourse Hall, and I'm excited to see fans explore it," said Terri Toennies, president of the Los Angeles Auto Show. "It brings together rare vehicles, iconic movie cars, and hands-on experiences in a way that truly celebrates the passion and creativity of LA's car culture. For fans, it's an opportunity to be part of the story, not just see it."

In addition to its star-studded lineup of vehicles and guests, SPARQ will showcase a new feature for its flagship device, which gives drivers real-time insights on all aspects of their vehicle's health, helping them make informed decisions about their cars. Details on the new product feature will be revealed closer to opening day.

The SPARQ exhibit schedule includes:

November 22–23: Hypercar and F1 Experience – Rare performance vehicles and a ticketed Vegas F1 watch party the evening of Nov. 22 featuring food, drinks and race viewing inside the SPARQ booth.

Hypercar and F1 Experience – Rare performance vehicles and a ticketed Vegas F1 watch party the evening of Nov. 22 featuring food, drinks and race viewing inside the SPARQ booth. November 24–25: Petersen Museum Experience – A collaboration with the Petersen Automotive Museum showcasing iconic cars from the museum collection alongside SPARQ's one-of-one creations.

Petersen Museum Experience – A collaboration with the Petersen Automotive Museum showcasing iconic cars from the museum collection alongside SPARQ's one-of-one creations. November 26: Need for Speed Experience – Vehicles from the movie and video game series, with appearances by creators and contributors.

Need for Speed Experience – Vehicles from the movie and video game series, with appearances by creators and contributors. November 28: Fast & Furious Experience – A selection of hero cars from the films, including Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger, plus special appearances from members of the production team.

Fast & Furious Experience – A selection of hero cars from the films, including Dominic Toretto's Dodge Charger, plus special appearances from members of the production team. November 29–30: West Coast Car Culture Experience – A tribute to Los Angeles automotive heritage featuring collaborations, lowriders and hip-hop-inspired builds.

Limited-capacity events are expected to sell out quickly. Sign up to be first to know when tickets go live.

The Los Angeles Auto Show runs November 21–30, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets and event details are available at laautoshow.com.

ABOUT SPARQ

SPARQ is reimagining the relationship drivers have with their cars. The Irvine, Calif.-based startup is debuting its device and service, SPARQ Diagnostics, to a ripe car servicing industry desperately in need of an upgrade. Tracking more than 50,000 vehicle codes – more than any consumer diagnostics device ever to hit the market – SPARQ pairs AI personalization to every driver based on their unique behavior and vehicle. Offering the vehicle's health score and proactively identifying potential maintenance or service in simple, everyday language, SPARQ gives a voice to the second-biggest purchase we make in our lifetimes.

Sign up at https://laautoshow.com/hall-of-sparq-signup/ to become a SPARQ insider and be the first to find out the details on after-hours Hall of SPARQ lineups and add-on tickets.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA:

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

The LA Auto Show is open to the public for ten full days from Opening Day November 21 until November 30, including Thanksgiving Day. Car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans are invited to attend to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place this year on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information at laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

