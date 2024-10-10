Storebrand Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Advance Financial Services in the Nordics

OSLO, Norway, and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Storebrand, a leading Nordic financial institution providing pensions, savings, insurance, and banking products to more than two million customers in Norway and Sweden, has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate innovation, improve customer experience and optimize costs.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Storebrand is leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and secure technology to enhance its developer platform, which supports its growing retail business. By using Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Cloud SQL and other services, Storebrand aims to deliver new, personalized, and innovative services to its retail customers faster. Google Cloud's secure-by-design infrastructure, along with industry-leading privacy and security controls, will also ensure the protection of Storebrand's customer data.

As Storebrand continues to develop cutting-edge investment solutions and enhance customer experience, it is also exploring other Google Cloud services, such as its best-in-class generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) solutions, to develop the financial services of tomorrow.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Google Cloud on our digital journey," said Daniel Bjørkman, SVP Cloud & Security at Storebrand. "As part of our strategy Google Cloud is an important driver to continuously improve our customer services and therefore help drive growth, especially for our retail business."

"Financial services customers are asking for the same level of ease-of-use and personalization as their favorite retail brands," said Eva Fors, Managing Director, Google Cloud Nordic Region. "Our partnership with Storebrand – a Nordic pioneer in the financial services market – will help address these emerging customer needs by using our secure and innovative cloud platform."

This expanded partnership signifies a commitment to innovation within the Nordic financial services industry. By combining Storebrand's deep industry expertise with Google Cloud's advanced technology, the two companies will continue to improve how financial services are delivered and experienced.

About Storebrand

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group, delivering increased security and financial wellness for people and companies. We offer sustainable solutions and encourage our customers to make good economic decisions for the future. Our purpose is clear: we create a brighter future.

Storebrand has about 40 000 corporate customers, 2 million individual customers and manages NOK 1 008 billion. The Group has its headquarters at Lysaker outside of Oslo, Norway. Storebrand (STB) is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1032194/Google_Cloud_Logo.jpg