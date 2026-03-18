Supermicro Advances Enterprises' Adoption of Accelerated Computing Across AI Factory, Data Center, and Edge with Expanded Portfolio Featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell Server Edition GPUs

New systems available in multiple form factors based on Supermicro's modular Building Block Solutions ® to enable right-sizing for space, power, and thermally-restricted environments commonly found in enterprise and edge data centers.

to enable right-sizing for space, power, and thermally-restricted environments commonly found in enterprise and edge data centers. Support for the new NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and NVIDIA Vera CPU enables new levels of multi-workload acceleration and efficiency across data center, cloud, and edge deployments.

Supermicro's NVIDIA-Certified Systems are NVIDIA accelerated application-ready and guarantee compatibility with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA networking, and NVIDIA software.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud Computing, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge is announcing new additions to its broad portfolio of enterprise solutions to meet the growing demands of today's AI-enabled and graphical computing applications, in a wider range of enterprise environments. The new systems bring the acceleration power of NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs in form factors which are optimized for enterprise data centers and the edge, where space, power, and cooling limitations have previously restricted the deployment of high-density compute infrastructure. For enterprises seeking turnkey, full stack solutions, Supermicro offers NVIDIA-Certified Systems that have been tested and validated for compatibility with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. Additionally, Supermicro's NVIDIA-Certified Systems are NVIDIA accelerated application-ready, supporting a wide range of certified third-party applications to accelerate enterprise workloads.

Supermicro Enterprise-Optimized Solutions

"As enterprises of all shapes and sizes continue to increase their pace of AI adoption, Supermicro is again leading the industry in bringing new NVIDIA acceleration technologies to market, balancing performance and efficiency to enable accelerated compute where it is needed most," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With our range of flexible, modular Building Block Solutions® architectures supporting NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, we are helping enterprises shorten Time-to-Online so that they can realize value from their infrastructure investment sooner."

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of enterprise AI and accelerated systems, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia/supermicro-rtx-pro-bse

In addition to Supermicro's existing enterprise AI solutions based on the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, the expanded portfolio adds support for the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell Server Edition GPU and NVIDIA Vera CPU, providing even more deployment-specific customization options for a range of enterprise workloads including LLM fine-tuning, AI inference, Gen AI, VDI, data analytics, media transcoding, cloud and mobile gaming, and FP32 HPC.

Supermicro systems with NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs can directly replace standard 1U and 2U rackmount enterprise servers to provide significant workload-specific acceleration improvements compared to CPU-only compute, easily integrating into existing data centers and requiring minimal to no modifications to existing rack, power, or cooling infrastructure. Supermicro also offers storage solutions with leading ISVs based on NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference architecture, which incorporate GPU acceleration into the storage platform to accelerate data vectorization, vector database searching, and inference workloads.

The new NVIDIA RTX PRO 4500 Blackwell GPUs deliver breakthrough performance for demanding data processing, AI video, and inference workloads in a single‑slot, power‑efficient design. Supermicro NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell solutions are offered in industry-standard form factors that can directly replace existing CPU-only compute servers and are available with curated NVIDIA software packages, reducing the complexity of creating full-stack AI solutions.

Supermicro's expanded portfolio of accelerated systems is now available to address the full spectrum of enterprise deployment requirements, including:

Large-scale AI solutions – 4U and 5U systems designed for maximum GPU capacity and optimized for thermal performance in traditional air-cooled environments. Supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs per node, these solutions are ideal for large-scale AI inference, virtualization, and media/graphics workloads, and include NVIDIA-Certified Systems™ that can serve as the foundation for full-stack AI factory solutions.

Enterprise AI and data center solutions – Industry-standard 1U and 2U form factors designed for easy replacement of legacy CPU-only compute hardware without the need to redesign the data center. Systems support up to 6 NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs for balanced acceleration and efficiency ideal for traditional data center environments with limited space, rack power, and cooling infrastructure. The portfolio also includes the new 2U NVIDIA Vera CPU-based architecture, a purpose-built AI compute system for organizations targeting next-generation agentic AI deployments.

Compact edge AI solutions – Efficiency-optimized systems designed to bring powerful acceleration to edge environments where significant thermal and power limitations often exist. Available in 1U and 2U short-depth chassis form factors and supporting up to 4 air cooled NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell GPUs, these solutions deliver powerful AI acceleration while operating at power levels as low as 165 watts per GPU. This enables organizations to process AI inference requests and graphics workloads closer to the source, reducing latency and data transfer costs while meeting the strict power and thermal constraints common in edge deployments.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.