Supermicro CEO Charles Liang to Once Again Deliver CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2024

CEO Talks About the Latest Innovations in Rack Scale Plug-and-Play (PnP) Solutions, Including Liquid Cooling, Increased Efficiency, and Optimized Performance for AI, Cloud, and Edge Computing

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announced that for the seventh consecutive year, President and CEO, Charles Liang will present a CEO Keynote at COMPUTEX 2024, one of the most significant computing and technology events focused on the theme of 'Connecting AI' in Taipei from June 4 to 7, 2024. The Supermicro CEO keynote will be on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:30 AM at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F (or online).

"Supermicro continues to drive the growth of Generative AI Technologies by pushing boundaries and building innovative energy efficient solutions across the spectrum from data centers to intelligent edge," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With our strong commitment to offering green IT solutions and customer satisfaction, Supermicro's liquid cooling technology is designed to reduce energy consumption and lower data center TCO by up to 40% while optimizing the system's performance for customers and reducing the carbon footprint. Supermicro is delivering 100kW per rack AI solutions today. Supermicro is thrilled to be a part of COMPUTEX 2024 and to showcase these innovations and capabilities."

To learn more about Supermicro's presence at COMPUTEX 2024, please visit: https://learn-more.supermicro.com/computex.

Focused on innovative milestones in Generative AI Technology, the Taipei International Computer Show (COMPUTEX 2024) covers six major themes: AI computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.

At the COMPUTEX CEO Keynote session, Charles Liang, a frequent keynote speaker at the event, will introduce Supermicro's cutting-edge systems designed to focus on time-to-market, Building Block Solutions®, and how Green IT has resulted in lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers.

Green computing is critical for today's data centers, which consume about 1-3% of worldwide electricity demand and is expected to grow. Supermicro is committed to designing and delivering components that make up Green Computing by maximizing server and data center performance and minimizing the environmental impact.

Supermicro provides rack-scale solutions that are ideal for present-day AI/ML, cloud, and storage demands, and facilitate fast deployment in data centers. Its building block solutions support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions, allowing enterprises to build customized systems for many compute purposes.

This year, Supermicro will showcase the Rack Scale, Liquid Cooling, and Green Computing solutions that drive innovation, discovery, and development across diverse industries at booth M0311a. These solutions are powered by the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® processors, AMD EPYC™ processors, and NVIDIA GPUs. To find additional information, please visit https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html.

CEO Keynote will take place in-person on Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 AM at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F (or online).

To register for in-person or sign up for a live stream, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/event/computex.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

