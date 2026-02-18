Tata Communications Unveils Bold, New Corporate Brand Identity: 'Together, limitless'

The new identity is deliberately purpose-led — aligning employee experience, customer engagement and commercial strategy under a single, unified narrative

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player serving 300 of the Fortune 500, today unveiled 'Together, limitless', a new brand identity and global positioning, marking another defining moment in its 24-year journey. This is a strategic milestone designed to enhance differentiated competitiveness, underscore long-term momentum, and anchor the company's leadership in the new intelligent age.

'Together, limitless' expresses the company's belief that the greatest progress is achieved when expertise, platforms and partnerships come together to create outcomes that extend beyond traditional boundaries.

"Our customers trust us because of the deep expertise we bring and the commitment with which our people deliver every day," said A.S. Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications. "That passion defines who we are. Today, we are evolving into a more integrated, future-ready company. 'Together, limitless' reflects this new Tata Communications — grounded in trust, driven by transformation, and focused on enabling our customers to achieve more than ever before."



The new positioning comes at a time when enterprises are fundamentally rearchitecting how they operate in increasingly complex hyperconnected ecosystems, while navigating rising expectations around speed, resilience, security and accountability. For Tata Communications this mirrors its own transformation: expanding global presence, deeper customer partnerships and a sharper focus on long-term value creation.

"Over the years, our relevance to customers has grown alongside their ambitions," Lakshminarayanan said. "We have now entered a new phase of transformation — strengthening our capabilities across products, sales and marketing, and operations. Our Digital Fabric is helping organisations simplify complexity and accelerate innovation. Our new brand promise reflects our ambition to play a bigger role in our customers' growth journeys."

At its core, 'Together, limitless' defines how Tata Communications works with customers, partners and shareholders. Enterprises today operate in an environment of growing complexity — with expanding technology stacks, accelerating innovation cycles and rising expectations around resilience, security and speed. Through extensive customer listening, Tata Communications identified a defining tension: too much noise in the technology landscape and a growing need for clarity, integration and trusted partnership.

"'Together, limitless' isn't just a tagline — we are finally putting to words what we have believed in and how we have worked for years," shared Sumeet Walia, Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer, Tata Communications. "Our customers come to us with ambition: to grow faster, operate smarter and compete globally. They're looking for clarity, confidence and partners they can trust. 'Together, limitless' is our commitment to work side by side with our customers, combining our platforms, expertise and people with their vision, refusing to accept limits on what's possible."



The launch also brings Tata Communications' first television and digital brand campaign , developed in partnership with McCann. The creative mirrors the modern technology environment — busy, noisy, and crowded — before revealing the calm, clarity and momentum that come from thoughtful orchestration.

"Companies today don't need more technology — they need better integration," said Stephen Meade, Executive Vice President — Corporate and B2B, McCann. "This campaign reinforces Tata Communications as the partner that brings clarity to complexity, helping enterprises realise technology's true promise."

To watch the Brand Film, visit our website https://www.tatacommunications.com/

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2026 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

TOGETHER LIMITLESS is a trademark of Tata Communications in certain countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811674/5597391/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Communications