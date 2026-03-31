Tata Communications Unveils Self-Healing Network, Marks New Frontier in Global Data Centre Connectivity

MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Communications today redefined resilience for the global digital economy with the launch of IZO™ Data Centre* Dynamic Connectivity, a software-defined platform designed to transform how enterprises connect their Data Centres in an increasing AI driven and distributed world.

In today's digital economy, every enterprise depends on the ability to always be connected with an uninterrupted data flow. From financial transactions, IT-ITeS, Manufacturing etc. to streaming platforms and online retail, the connections between data centres keep the modern world running. When those connections are interrupted, businesses do not just slow down, they bring them to a complete standstill.

Yet the networks connecting many enterprise data centres were built for a different era. Traditional DC-to-DC links were designed for predictable workloads and stable traffic patterns. Today's reality is far more dynamic. Enterprises operate across global locations and cloud environments, moving massive volumes of data in real time to support AI workloads and business needs.

In an environment shaped by increasing geopolitical constraints, cable outages, route failures, or sudden spikes in demand, these can quickly cascade into service disruption and operational risk, leading to a costly downtime. In such scenarios, the response is often reactive and manual, consuming valuable time when business need certainty and speed.

Tata Communications' IZO™ DC Dynamic Connectivity addresses this challenge by introducing a self-healing, intelligent network that covers key global data centers across 5 continents. Unlike conventional architectures, this platform uses deterministic multi-path routing to deliver predictable latency and performance. This means the platform is smart enough to automatically re-route traffic within seconds - without manual intervention during disruptions. This enables enterprises to achieve >99.99% service availability across mission-critical infrastructure that supports business-critical applications, turning resilience from a contingency into a default state.

The platform also gives enterprises access over their connectivity. Through a unified digital interface and APIs, enterprises can monitor performance, receive proactive alerts, and dynamically scale bandwidth as workloads evolve. Business leaders no longer have to guess their future needs or over-pay for 'just in case' bandwidth. The system provides Al-driven predictive insights allowing companies to forecast their capacity requirements in advance. If a sudden workload demands more capacity or choice of route, users can instantly scale their bandwidth or add route through self-service feature.

The business impact is a shift from crisis management to strategic growth. By moving to a flexible, consumption-based pricing model, enterprises can reduce the need for idle backup capacity and save up to 30% on operational costs. Enterprises can activate resilience and bandwidth only when required, helping optimise costs while maintaining deterministic performance across geographies.

This is the Tata Communications advantage: combining enterprise-grade agility with predictive intelligence to keep the world's most important data moving and ensuring enterprises are always on and always connected.

Commenting on the launch, Genius Wong, Executive Vice President, Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications, said: "Data centres are the core engines of today's digital economy, and the connections between them must be as resilient as the networks that connect them. They must be just as dynamic as the applications they support. With IZO™ DC Dynamic Connectivity, we are shifting resilience from a reactive process to an autonomous capability. By combining global reach, deterministic routing and intelligent automation, we are enabling enterprises to build a digital foundation that scales with confidence and operates without disruption."

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

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*DC Stand for Data Centre

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SOURCE Tata Communications