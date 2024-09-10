TCL Recognized at IFA 2024 for Breakthrough Innovations and Prestigious Industry Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent IFA 2024 show in Berlin, TCL Electronics, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, was recognized for its product innovations and technological solutions. Thanks to the premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV, smartphones, and home appliances, TCL garnered multiple prestigious awards and accolades from authoritative media and organizations.

The Global Product Technology Innovation Award (GPTIAwards), presented by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), recognizes TCL's excellence in consumer electronics industry this year. TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TV, the brand-new TV category from TCL targeting different lifestyles, received the "Lifestyle TV Design Innovation Gold Award" for its integration of art, design, and cutting-edge technology. The TCL Free Built-In Refrigerator, also garnered the "Free Built-In Design Innovation Gold Award" because of its seamless design that fits perfectly into kitchen space, with only a one-centimeter gap required on both sides.

At IFA 2024, TCL also showcased its premium X11H QD-Mini LED TV, which received "Best of IFA 2024" awards from multiple international media, further cementing TCL's reputation as a leader in the Mini LED technology and large-size TV market. Prior to IFA, TCL has also received three prestigious EISA awards for their exceptional home theater performance and display quality in the 2024-2025 season. These accolades reflect TCL's commitment to delivering superior technology and design that enhance the consumer experience.

