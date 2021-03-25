Teclast Laptop Family Expands With New Premium TBOLT Line

Tbolt 10 DG's headline feature is Intel's exclusive Iris Xe Max graphics card, also known as DG1. This is Intel's first discrete graphics processor in decades. Alongside Acer and Asus, Teclast is among the first partners to feature this card, marking Intel's entrance into the GPU market that is currently dominated by AMD and Nvidia. Iris Xe Max uses the new Xe architecture and will come with 96 execution units and 4GB 128bit LPDDR4X-4266 video memory. The GPU is designed to give an edge on content creation tasks such as video encoding and photo editing. Overall its performance should have a slight advantage over Nvidia's MX350.

In terms of CPU, Tbolt 10 DG comes with Intel Core i7-10510U processor. The processor uses a 14nm process, has 4 cores and 8 threads and can turbo boost to 4.9GHz. This is the first time Teclast uses a Core i7 processor, a big step up over the company's previous low power Intel Celeron processor models.

As for build and design, Tbolt 10 DG comes with a 15.6inch near bezel-less display for immersive gaming. It has a thin full metal chassis and weighs only 1.8kg, which is really light for a 15 inch laptop. Internally, it has 2 fans and 2 heat pipes with what Teclast calls Surround Intake Cooling, which should keep the laptop cool under load.

Tbolt 10 DG was launched on Chinese retail platform Pinduoduo and is expected to be available in April on Amazon, Aliexpress, Lazada. Learn more at: https://www.teclast.com/en/zt/nb/TBOLT/10DG/

