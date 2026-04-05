The 93rd CMEF is set to open in Shanghai, as the world's largest medical device industry exhibition spotlights AI, robotics, and international cooperation

SHANGHAI, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) will be held from April 9 to 12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. As the largest global medical device industry chain exhibition, this year's event under the theme of "Innovation Fusion, Boundless Evolution," will focus on cutting-edge technologies and international trade cooperation.

Covering a total area of over 320,000 square meters, it will bring together nearly 5,000 brands and companies from more than 20 countries and regions and is expected to attract over 200,000 professional visitors and buyers from 150 countries and regions.

This year's CMEF highlights the rapid rise of AI, with a new lineup of "AI + healthcare" products reshaping the industry. Making its global debut, an AI agent capable of "one scan, multiple diagnoses" enables simultaneous detection of conditions across different parts of the body. A specialized AI diagnostic software suite is already in clinical use, while an integrated AI training and inference platform will enhance computing capabilities for healthcare institutions.

With advances in medical robotics, the exhibition will showcase new products across surgery, rehabilitation, and elderly care, driving the field toward greater intelligence and precision.

For the first time, CMEF is setting up a Future Tech Arena focusing on three key tracks: BCI, embodied intelligence, and university innovation achievements. The exhibition zone will showcase cutting-edge products such as AI-assisted MRI diagnostic systems for Alzheimer's disease, brain-computer interface systems for cognitive impairment assessment and training, and exoskeleton robots.

CMEF also serves as a premier trade hub for enterprise globalization and industry collaboration. The International Zone will host exhibitors from over 20 countries and regions, showcasing the latest global innovations, including Germany, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, the U.K., France, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

CMEF's upgraded "We" series of international brand activities will host the "WeTalk Stage," featuring representatives from foreign consulates, leading industry associations, and multinational corporations; the "WeMatch Hub" is designed to enable targeted matchmaking based on verified buyer demand; and the "International WeTour" customizes tours to help international visitors explore exhibitor offerings. During the show, CMEF will also partner with the international departments of several leading hospitals to provide tailored medical services, ensuring comprehensive healthcare support for global attendees.

Hundreds of forums will be held during the fair, bringing together global experts and industry leaders to explore the evolving healthcare landscape.

Global Harmonization Working Party (GHWP) and the Ministry of Health of Malaysia will convene to co-host a series of high‑level events, including the 3rd GHWP Innovative Medical Device Seminar and the ASEAN Forum on Medical Device Innovation and Collaboration (Shanghai). On‑site sessions will deliver targeted insights into regulatory policies and market access opportunities across key global markets, supporting the convergence and alignment of international medical device regulatory frameworks and facilitating more efficient global trade.

For registration, visit: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=0fe1fc984f9147b49ad107cda4d97a88&channelUuid=744003af4a2b4310a819f2d14ff447f1

SOURCE CMEF