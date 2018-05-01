The Los Angeles Auto Show And AutoMobility LA Hire Fabrizia Cannalonga As Vice President Of Strategic Marketing And Communications

"Our vision for the future of The Los Angeles Auto Show is to achieve a trajectory that is impossible to ignore by fostering a glow of notoriety appropriate to Los Angeles," said Lisa Kaz, President and CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "Los Angeles is an automotive mecca by any measure and the ideal intersection where our most beloved cultural legacy can meet its technology driven future. We believe by adding Fabrizia to the team, we are poised to take advantage of every opportunity to stay at the forefront of the evolving automotive industry."

Cannalonga brings more than 20 years of experiential marketing leadership and has worked with some of the world's leading automotive brands. Most recently as Vice President of Experiential Marketing at INNOCEAN Worldwide Americas (Innocean USA), she led a large and aggressive team of auto marketers whose scope included auto show programs and engagements, sponsorships, major new product launches and press conferences for both Hyundai Motor America, and its recently debuted luxury brand, Genesis Motor America.

"Fabrizia's marketing and communications expertise and extensive knowledge of the automotive industry is sure to help us gain traction as we continue to build and grow our brand," said Terri Toennies, EVP and General Manager of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are excited to have her onboard to help us take this organization to the next level."

"LA is a place where dreams are made of," said Cannalonga. "The Los Angeles Auto Show is a one of a kind event that can become the annual global destination converging automotive and tech. Our love for vehicles here is legendary, it's our mindset. Becoming a part of an exceptional team whose mission is to help AutoMobility LA and the LA Show achieve its rightful place among the most highly contested and most visible event venues in the world was just too irresistible to pass up."

AutoMobility LA and the 111-year-old LA Auto Show take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center November 26-29 and November 30-December 9, respectively. For information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30–Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit https://www.automobilityla.com/.

Media Contacts:

Sanaz Marbley/Devon Zahm

JMPR Public Relations, Inc.

(818) 992-4353

smarbley@jmprpublicrelations.com

dzahm@jmprpublicrelations.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-los-angeles-auto-show-and-automobility-la-hire-fabrizia-cannalonga-as-vice-president-of-strategic-marketing-and-communications-300639831.html

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.laautoshow.com

