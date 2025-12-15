The new "Fuzozo" will debut at CES 2026 as Tuya partners with Robopoet to build the next-generation AI emotional companion

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, "AI + emotional value" emerged as one of the hottest growth engines in consumer tech. AI toys sold out globally—some even reselling above retail prices—as the trillion-dollar "emotion economy" accelerated a breakneck speed.

But behind the hype lies a real pain point: AI companions can't leave the house.

image_843161_28209619 1

When users travel abroad and try to share new experiences with their AI buddy, they quickly realize that once they lose Wi-Fi, their companion's "emotions" disappear. Emotional connection shouldn't be blocked by network limitations.

True companionship should follow you everywhere. The golden era of AI companions will arrive when they become as always connected and mobile as your smartphone.

To make that happen, Tuya Smart and Robopoet are jointly launching the cellular-enabled "Fuzozo," set to debut at CES 2026. With this major upgrade, AI emotional companionship moves beyond the living room to become truly mobile-everywhere.

Joe Sun, CEO of Robopoet, said, "We chose to partner with Tuya Smart on the cellular edition of Fuzozo because of Tuya's robust global cloud service capabilities, which ensure stable, seamless emotional companionship. This partnership enables us to concentrate on advancing core innovations in emotional interaction and delivering distinctive AI companion experience to users around the world."

Why the Cellular Fuzozo Represents the "Next Generation" of AI Emotional Companions:

Freedom of Use:

Built-in cellular shatters indoor limitations. Whether commuting, hiking outdoors, or traveling internationally, Fuzozo stays connected for round-the-clock emotional interaction.

Better Experience:

Cellular connectivity reduces latency, making conversations and emotional feedback smoother and more natural—no lag, just seamless immersion.

A New Category:

Fuzozo is no longer "a toy for the home." It becomes a true on-the-go partner, rivaling smartwatches and earbuds for your daily screen-free time—unlocking fresh possibilities in a market.

At CES 2026, Tuya Smart and Robopoet will also showcase what's next for AI emotional companions:

Global First Hands-On Experience with the celluar AI "Fuzozo"

Multilingual International Edition that highlights global conversational capabilities

Insights into Future Trends shaping the next wave of AI companion products

More exciting updates await you at the Tuya Smart booth at CES 2026.

For more information, visit Tuya Smart's onsite events at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #16838.

