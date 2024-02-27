50 Years of Lifelong Learning at Fielding Graduate University

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding University Press is proud to announce the publication of The Transformative Power of Learning (ISBN: 173-7943980), which encapsulates the essence of lifelong learning and its transformative power.

This compelling publication, curated by editors Elena I. Nicklasson and Jean-Pierre Isbouts, D.Litt., is a testament to the enduring impact of Fielding Graduate University's innovative approach to adult education and its pivotal role in shaping transformative learning experiences.

The Transformative Power of Learning from Fielding University Press

The monograph offers a rich tapestry of narratives that reflect the diverse and profound journeys of Fielding's alums, faculty and students. It encompasses a range of perspectives, from the transformational experiences of U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal to the groundbreaking research of Karen S. Bogart, Ph.D., Chair of Fielding's Board of Trustees.

"It has been said that if Fielding Graduate University did not exist, it would need to be created," said Fielding Graduate University President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D. "There are few spaces in the country where graduate education offers mature adults an independent yet rigorous learning environment that is based on principles of social action. Fielding faculty believe in graduate education for social action, that is, learning that makes a positive social difference. During our 50th year of celebrations, as a university, we are humbled by all our faculty, students and graduates accomplish in society. In this engaging monograph, our colleagues demonstrate the power of knowledge to create the conditions for stronger, safer, and more stable societies across the globe, where all are honored and treated with dignity and respect. As you read through these pages, I hope these stories inspire all of us to have the courage to engage in positive social change, in whatever way we can."

Marking half a century of educational innovation, The Transformative Power of Learning is not just a retrospective account but a forward-looking exploration of the role of education in personal and societal evolution. This work invites readers into the heart of Fielding's philosophy, where individual stories of growth and discovery illuminate the broader narrative of transformative education's impact on lives and communities.

Fielding Graduate University extends an invitation to educators, scholars, students and lifelong learners to engage with The Transformative Power of Learning. This monograph is a gateway to understanding the rich and varied paths of transformation that define excellence in higher education, offering inspiration and insight to all who value the power of education to change lives.

Fielding Graduate University also released "The Voices of Fielding," a film directed by Jean-Pierre Isbouts, D.Litt., to complement The Transformative Power of Learning. It provides an exclusive cinematic journey into the heart of education and features graduates from the Navajo Nation, representatives from the Black Student Association, and a broad cross-section of students and alums from all schools at Fielding. More information is available at fielding.edu/fielding-graduate-university-celebrates-50-years.

The Transformative Power of Learning is now available on Amazon and other online retailers. To request a review copy of the book, please contact Kaylin R. Staten at [email protected] or 805.898.4076.

Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu.

For 50 years, Fielding Graduate University has been educating leaders, scholars and practitioners for a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader, we combine face‐to‐face and online learning, delivering graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement. Taught by faculty representing a breadth of scholarship and practice, our rigorous curriculum offers courses and degrees in psychology, leadership, and education for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Learn more at fielding.edu.

