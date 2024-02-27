THE TRANSFORMATIVE POWER OF LEARNING

News provided by

Fielding Graduate University

27 Feb, 2024, 15:00 ET

50 Years of Lifelong Learning at Fielding Graduate University

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding University Press is proud to announce the publication of The Transformative Power of Learning (ISBN: 173-7943980), which encapsulates the essence of lifelong learning and its transformative power.

This compelling publication, curated by editors Elena I. Nicklasson and Jean-Pierre Isbouts, D.Litt., is a testament to the enduring impact of Fielding Graduate University's innovative approach to adult education and its pivotal role in shaping transformative learning experiences.

Continue Reading
The Transformative Power of Learning from Fielding University Press
The Transformative Power of Learning from Fielding University Press

The monograph offers a rich tapestry of narratives that reflect the diverse and profound journeys of Fielding's alums, faculty and students. It encompasses a range of perspectives, from the transformational experiences of U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal to the groundbreaking research of Karen S. Bogart, Ph.D., Chair of Fielding's Board of Trustees.

"It has been said that if Fielding Graduate University did not exist, it would need to be created," said Fielding Graduate University President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D. "There are few spaces in the country where graduate education offers mature adults an independent yet rigorous learning environment that is based on principles of social action. Fielding faculty believe in graduate education for social action, that is, learning that makes a positive social difference. During our 50th year of celebrations, as a university, we are humbled by all our faculty, students and graduates accomplish in society. In this engaging monograph, our colleagues demonstrate the power of knowledge to create the conditions for stronger, safer, and more stable societies across the globe, where all are honored and treated with dignity and respect. As you read through these pages, I hope these stories inspire all of us to have the courage to engage in positive social change, in whatever way we can."

Marking half a century of educational innovation, The Transformative Power of Learning is not just a retrospective account but a forward-looking exploration of the role of education in personal and societal evolution. This work invites readers into the heart of Fielding's philosophy, where individual stories of growth and discovery illuminate the broader narrative of transformative education's impact on lives and communities.

Fielding Graduate University extends an invitation to educators, scholars, students and lifelong learners to engage with The Transformative Power of Learning. This monograph is a gateway to understanding the rich and varied paths of transformation that define excellence in higher education, offering inspiration and insight to all who value the power of education to change lives.

Fielding Graduate University also released "The Voices of Fielding," a film directed by Jean-Pierre Isbouts, D.Litt., to complement The Transformative Power of Learning. It provides an exclusive cinematic journey into the heart of education and features graduates from the Navajo Nation, representatives from the Black Student Association, and a broad cross-section of students and alums from all schools at Fielding. More information is available at fielding.edu/fielding-graduate-university-celebrates-50-years.

The Transformative Power of Learning is now available on Amazon and other online retailers. To request a review copy of the book, please contact Kaylin R. Staten at [email protected] or 805.898.4076.

Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu

For 50 years, Fielding Graduate University has been educating leaders, scholars and practitioners for a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader, we combine face‐to‐face and online learning, delivering graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement. Taught by faculty representing a breadth of scholarship and practice, our rigorous curriculum offers courses and degrees in psychology, leadership, and education for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Learn more at fielding.edu.

SOURCE Fielding Graduate University

Also from this source

Wendi S. Williams 竞选美国心理学会主席一职

Wendi S. Williams 竞选美国心理学会主席一职

Fielding Graduate University 教务长兼高级副校长 Wendi S. Williams 博士正在竞选美国心理学会 (APA) 主席一职。 16 年来，Williams 博士积极参与 APA 的工作，并在职业生涯中积累了丰富的学术和非营利组织的行政领导和管理经验。...
Fielding Graduate University 教務長 Wendi S. Williams 博士競選美國心理學會主席

Fielding Graduate University 教務長 Wendi S. Williams 博士競選美國心理學會主席

Fielding Graduate University 教務長兼高級副校長 Wendi S. Williams 博士參選美國心理學會 (APA) 主席。 在過去 16 年，Williams 博士一直參與 APA 的工作，貢獻她在學術和非牟利組織領導方面的豐富行政領導和治理經驗。 Williams ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Books

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.