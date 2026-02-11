The United States and Canada reaffirm their commitment to Alimentaria + Hostelco, the leading international platform for food, beverages, food service and hospitality equipment in Spain and one of the world's key international trade fairs, which will return to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 23 to 26 March 2026. With around thirty exhibitors, the North American participation increases by 20% compared to the 2024 edition.

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Participation from the United States and Canada in Alimentaria + Hostelco 2026 continues its upward trend, with more than thirty companies occupying over 300 m², representing a 20% increase compared to the previous edition, and with particularly strong growth among Canadian companies. The United States will once again participate under its own national banner, with an offer covering the entire value chain and representing companies from across the country.

The United States and Canada consolidate their presence at Alimentaria + Hostelco 2026

Among the attending profiles are supermarket chains such as The Fresh Market, Kroger, H.E.B., Walmart and World Market, distributors including Fortune Fish & Gourmet, KeHE, Atlanta, José Andrés Group, Cheney Brothers and Birite, among others. On the Canadian side, major retailers such as Avril and Tree of Life will also be present. Both delegations will showcase a specialized offer in key categories for the global industry: nuts, beans, bakery products, snacks and legumes, segments in which both countries hold a strong export position.

Alimentaria + Hostelco consolidates its global leadership with a 41% increase in international companies, compared to 2024. Of the more than 3,300 companies expected to participate, nearly 1,000 will be international, representing over 70 countries, with a particularly strong participation from Asian, European and Latin American markets.

International visitors are expected to account for 25% of the nearly 110,000 professional attendees, including buyers from the United States and Canada, who represent 17% of total international visitors.

Connecting the industry and hospitality of the future

Alimentaria+Hostelco, organised by Alimentaria Exhibitions, a Fira de Barcelona company, expects to bring together around 3,300 exhibiting companies, occupying 100,000m2 net and 7 pavilions, practically the entire Gran Vía venue of Fira de Barcelona. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the event is expected to welcome more than 110,000 professional visitors, 25% of them international, reaffirming its role as one of the world's leading trade fairs and a key platform for business development, internationalisation and networking.

www.alimentaria.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891046/FIRA_USA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2826383/5781433/Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona