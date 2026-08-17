Thunes to Support Fiserv's Real-Time Global Payouts for Platforms

Capability enables Fiserv merchant customers to offer real-time international payouts via a single integration.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to transform how global platforms and marketplaces handle international payouts.

Through the alliance, Thunes will support payouts for Fiserv's merchant ecosystem, enabling ecommerce platforms, marketplaces and other Fiserv clients to send money instantly around the world to pay employees, bills and suppliers.

By leveraging Thunes' Direct Global Network, Fiserv clients will gain the ability to reach 12 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets in over 140 countries and 90 currencies.

Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Fiserv Merchant Services, said: "As merchants expand across borders, they need payments that are as seamless as their growth ambitions. Our work with Thunes helps businesses move money globally with greater speed, transparency and predictability, supporting more efficient and scalable global operations."

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO at Thunes, added: "We are thrilled to enable cross-border payments infrastructure for Fiserv as they expand the boundaries of what their customers can achieve. This collaboration further validates Thunes' ability to support the world's largest fintechs with a robust global network designed to support compliant and efficient cross-border payouts. Together with Fiserv, we are powering the future of global commerce by making cross-border payments transparent, reliable, and real-time in supported markets."

Kyle Rosen, Head of Americas at Thunes, added: "This collaboration with Fiserv captures the powerful momentum we are building in the US. U.S. platforms and marketplaces have historically faced significant friction when paying out globally at scale. Together, Thunes' licensed U.S. payments capabilities and Fiserv's merchant ecosystem can unlock increased speed and efficiency for businesses looking to capture global growth. We are proud to be the infrastructure engine driving this next chapter of real-time commerce for U.S. enterprises."

This latest collaboration for Thunes represents another milestone for its growth in the Americas having obtained money transmission licenses in all U.S. states where required. Thunes continues to grow its support for major fintechs in the U.S. and around the world, offering fast, secure and reliable global money movement through its Direct Global Network.

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SOURCE Thunes