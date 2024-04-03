Tianlong Participated in International Medical Congress of SCO Countries in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Medical Congress of the SCO countries was held on 27-29 March in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, under the theme "Innovations and technologies in the development of cardiology and non-communicable diseases in the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization". Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Janesh Kane, Deputy Secretary General of the SCO, and 400 medical professionals, academicians and world-renowned scientists attended the congress. Tianlong Science and Technology was invited to attend and deliver a speech at the Congress, showcasing and discussing its latest achievements and innovations in the field of personalized medicine with top experts from around the world.

Professor Kou Spoke at the International Medical Congress of SCO Countries Dr. Wu Spoke at the International Conference in Kyrgyzstan Tianlong's personalized medication solution

At this congress, Tianlong invited Professor Kou Huijuan from the Department of Cardiology of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University to give a speech. Professor Kou discussed the accurate treatment and current progress of hypertension diagnosis and treatment in China, as well as a series of clinical cases, and also introduced Tianlong's personalized medication solution for hypertension, which can detect seven gene mutations in hypertension medication and guide five types of hypertension medication. Professor Kou introduced that "Personalized medication is a new medical model that can determine the dosage and type of medication for each patient based on genetic differences", which provided valuable inspiration to the participants.

Tianlong was also invited to join in a series of conferences and exchanges in Kyrgyzstan. At an international conference on "Topical issues of laboratory medicine", Jessica Wu(PhD of Molecular Biology) from Tianlong's Overseas Marketing Dept, delivered a speech about "LigSeq Reagent Kit - Tianlong's personalized medication solutions". During the presentation, Dr. Wu discussed the significance of personalized medication and shared the latest research and application cases. She introduced that "Tianlong's personalized medication solution can detect genes related to the effects of commonly used drugs for diseases, providing guidance for clinical treatment." The presentation has generated widespread interest and discussion among the attending experts.

Tianlong's personalized medicine solutions, including a series of detection instruments and reagents, can detect genes related to the effects of commonly used drugs for assisted reproduction, endocrine drugs, as well as cardiovascular, digestive, psychiatric, rheumatic immunity, oncology and other diseases, providing guidance for clinical treatment. It has the advantages of rapid detection, accurate results, comprehensive report and user-friendliness.

Tianlong's participation in the medical conferences facilitated international exchange and cooperation in the medical field. In the future, Tianlong will continue its commitment to scientific research, innovation and technological development for the global progress of medicine and healthcare.

