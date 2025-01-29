TIME TO RECONNECT: THIS VALENTINE'S DAY, LEGO® BOTANICALS SETS OFF ON GLOBAL TOUR TO REBUILD WILTED CONNECTIONS, AS DATA SHOWS PEOPLE INTERACTING MORE ONLINE THAN IN PERSON

When people replace real-world interaction with screen time, it has been foundv that feelings of disconnection increase and well-being declines. That's why the LEGO Group is on a mission to help real-world relationships bloom this Valentine's Day and beyond.

A Fresh Take on Love: The Le Florist Flower Truck

This Valentine's Day, the LEGO Group is championing togetherness and the joy of play with its Le Florist Flower Truck, by inviting people to celebrate creativity, connection and care as it visits cities around the world.

A blooming florist shop on wheels, Le Florist bursts with colourful LEGO Botanicals flowers and is brimming with creativity. Visitors can dive into vibrant floral window displays, beautiful flower trollies, and free fun workshops to craft their own LEGO Botanicals stems. Playful selfie spots, including mirrored panels and a striking floral mural, offer picture-perfect backdrops to capture joyful moments and celebrate the beauty of connection – petal by petal.

At each stop, budding builders can join interactive workshops to create personalised stems, inspired by their loved ones.

Whether crafting a heartfelt gift for a soulmate, best friend, favourite colleague, or even for yourself, the Le Florist experience offers a hands-on way to express affection and appreciation.

It's an invitation to step away from screens, embrace the joy of togetherness, and create a LEGO bouquet that never wilts—because real connections, like the LEGO Botanical creations, are built to last.

Kicking off its tour ahead of Valentine's Day, the Le Florist experience stops in cities like New York, London, Toronto, Paris, Hamburg, and Milan — offering a chance to unplug, get creative with LEGO Botanicals, and let real connections bloom. Head over to LEGO.com/botanicals-truck-tour to see where other local Le Florist activations will bloom up near you!

Alexandra Zamfir, Marketing Lead on LEGO Botanicals said: "What is special about the LEGO Botanicals collection is that it is not only the perfect gift to surprise and delight your loved ones, but it's also an opportunity for you to build and spend meaningful quality time together. Valentine's Day is a moment to celebrate those important relationships in your life, especially when we're feeling more disconnected than ever. We hope that people will join us aboard the Le Florist truck to come together and build long-lasting memories."

Can't Make It to the Truck? Unleash Your LEGO Botanicals Creativity with Jeff Leatham

From 4th February, the LEGO Group will be hosting a free online workshop to unleash your LEGO Botanicals creativity led by celebrity florist and artistic Director Jeff Leatham. This unique experience invites flower enthusiasts and LEGO fans alike to explore the vibrant and limitless possibilities of floral design through the innovative LEGO Botanicals collection.

With an enviable list of celebrity clients, Jeff has created stunning floral designs all over the World. Watch and build along with Jeff as he guides you in crafting three stunning LEGO Botanicals arrangements - a handheld bouquet, a botanical centrepiece, and a 'showstopper' floral arrangement. Whether you're a seasoned LEGO enthusiast or new to the hobby, Jeff is sure to spark your imagination and inspire your next building project.

The workshop is open to everyone from 4th February via LEGO.com/Botanicals, making it easy to build connections and creativity, wherever you are.

In addition, select LEGO Stores across AMS and EMEA will be hosting a Valentine's Day-theme Make & Take between 7th – 13th February. See timings below and find out more at LEGO.com/Stores.

US, Canada:

Sunday 9 February 12:00 – 14:00

UK, Ireland, Denmark, The Netherlands, Sweden:

Saturday 8 February 10:00 – 12:00

Sunday 9 February 12:00 – 14:00

France:

Lyon, Lille, Clermont-F, So Ouest:

Friday 7 February 16:00 – 18:00

Saturday 8 February 11:00 – 13:00

Bordeaux, Forum de Halles, Nice:

Saturday 8 February 11:00 – 13:00

Sunday 9 February 11:00 – 13:00

Germany:

Wednesday 12 February 15:00 – 17:00

Thursday 13 February 15:00 – 17:00

About the LEGO Group:

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well".

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 120 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com

About LEGO Botanicals:

The LEGO Group launched its Botanical collection in 2021, with the introduction of the LEGO® Flower Bouquet and LEGO Bonsai Tree. The collection has since been expanded with more brick-based plants and flower arrangements, including the LEGO Orchid, LEGO Wildflower Bouquet, LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses, LEGO Icons Tiny Plants, and more.

These buildable flower and plants sets are designed to symbolize connection through creativity, while the process of assembling these builds provides a mindful and meaningful experience, allowing builders to slow down, tap into their creativity, and savour moments of connection with loved ones.

About the Le Florist Flower Truck:

The Le Florist Flower Truck is an activation by the LEGO Group, designed to celebrate love and connection of all kinds, through the world of LEGO Botanicals endless creativity. It will be activated in cities around the world, including New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Milan, Hamburg, Amsterdam and more.

In London, the truck will be stationed on the Covent Garden Piazza from Friday 7th – Saturday 8th February between 11am to 7pm, where visitors can enjoy free workshops to build their own LEGO Botanicals stems and experience a blooming display of colourful LEGO flowers.

In Paris, the truck will make its stop at Gare de l'Est between Friday 13th – Saturday 14th February, offering a playful space filled with vibrant floral window displays, beautiful flower trollies, and hands-on building experiences.

Visit, LEGO.com/botanicals-truck-tour to view where other Le Florist events and locations will bloom up near you.

Le Florist invites everyone to celebrate creativity, connection, and care — all while sharing joyful moments that are built to last.

Unleash Your LEGO Botanicals Creativity With Jeff Leatham:

Led by the celebrity florist and artistic director, Jeff Leatham, this eight-minute session will guide you in crafting three stunning LEGO Botanicals arrangements - a handheld bouquet, a botanical centrepiece, and a 'showstopper' floral arrangement. Whether you're a seasoned LEGO enthusiast or new to the hobby, Jeff will spark your imagination and invite you into a world of everlasting blooms. To watch the video, please visit LEGO.com/Botanicals.

About Jeff Leatham:

Jeff Leatham is a renowned celebrity florist and Artistic Director. Known for his bold use of color and innovative designs, Leatham has been a leading figure in floral artistry since 1994. He was honored with the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2014 for his contributions to French culture.

Leatham's work is characterised by clean lines, strong colors, and a unique approach to floral arrangements, making him a sought-after talent for global events, weddings, and brand collaborations. His designs have been featured in prestigious venues and events worldwide, including the New York Botanical Garden's Orchid Show.

He has published several books, including "The Art of the Flower," and launched a fragrance line and floral delivery service. Leatham's influence extends to collaborations with luxury brands and iconic installations, such as those at the Chateau De Versailles and MoMA.

With a distinctive style that blends contemporary art with floral design, Jeff Leatham continues to shape the industry and inspire with his creative vision.

Product Details for the four new LEGO® Botanicals Sets:

LEGO® Botanicals Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

Age: 18+

Price: € 59.99/ $59.99 / £54,99

/ £54,99 Pieces: 749

Product No.: 10342

Dimensions – The set includes 749 pieces and flower lengths vary but, as a guide, the cymbidium orchids stand over 12.5 in. (32 cm) tall

Available: January 1 st , 2025

, 2025 Link: www.LEGO.com/themes/adults-welcome/botanical-collection/artificial-flowers

LEGO® Botanicals Mini Orchid

Age: 18+

Price: €29.99/ $ 29.99 / £ 24,99

/ £ 24,99 Pieces: 274

Product No.: 10343

Dimensions – The LEGO® orchid has 274 pieces and stands over 10 in. (25 cm) tall

Available: January 1 st , 2025

, 2025 Link: www.LEGO.com/themes/adults-welcome/botanical-collection/artificial-flowers

LEGO® Botanicals Lucky Bamboo

Age: 18+

Price: €29.99/ $ 29.99 / £ 24,99

/ £ 24,99 Pieces: 325

Product No.: 10344

Dimensions: This 325-piece set stands over 11 in. (29 cm) tall

Available: January 1 st , 2025

, 2025 Link: www.LEGO.com/themes/adults-welcome/botanical-collection/artificial-flowers

LEGO® Botanicals Flower Arrangement

Age: 18+

Price: €109.99/ $ 109.99 / £ 94,99

/ £ 94,99 Pieces: 1,161

Product No.: 10345

Dimensions – Contains 1,161 pieces and measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) wide

Available: February 1st on LEGO.com

Data sources:

i Source: Forums, Reddit, Twitter: six-month period covering October 2023 – April 2024 to May 2024 – November 2024

iiSource: Wearesocial.com

iii Source: Spectrm

iv Source: Deloitte Insights

v Source: Psychology Today

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608159/The_LEGO_Group_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608157/The_LEGO_Group_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608153/The_LEGO_Group_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608152/The_LEGO_Group_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654744/LEGO_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The LEGO Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED