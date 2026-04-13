Topia Launches Horizon: The Agentic AI Platform That Finally Gets Global Mobility Right

As Legacy Tools Continue to Fail Mobility Teams, Horizon Arrives as the First AI-Native Platform Built Around How Programs Actually Work, Not the Other Way Around

DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the global leader in workforce mobility technology, today announced the launch of Horizon, the first agentic AI platform purpose-built for global mobility. Horizon doesn't just manage employee movement — it actively works alongside mobility teams to build, run, and continuously optimize their programs through embedded AI agents, a natural-language policy builder, and deep integration into existing tools and workflows.

For decades, global mobility has been underserved by software designed for a different era. Legacy tools forced programs into rigid structures, generated compliance risk through manual processes, and left HR and mobility teams buried in administrative work. Horizon was built in direct response to that failure.

"The mobility software market has been broken for a long time, and the people who have suffered most are the teams trying to do right by their employees," said Dave Walters, CEO of Topia. "Horizon is our answer to that — an AI-native platform that meets mobility teams where they are, thinks with them, and does the heavy lifting so they can focus on what actually matters: getting people where they need to go, compliantly and confidently."

Agentic AI That Works the Way Mobility Teams Do

Horizon introduces a new paradigm for mobility operations: agentic AI embedded throughout the platform that proactively surfaces insights, automates complex tasks, and suggests actions without requiring teams to leave their workflow. Built natively into leading MCP (Model Context Protocol) environments, Horizon's agents operate inside the tools companies already use — eliminating context-switching and bringing intelligent mobility management into existing HR ecosystems.

Every interaction is enterprise-compliant with zero data retention, grounded in deep enterprise context, and runs on your data and your infrastructure. No implementation consultants. No months-long setup.

"We architected Horizon from the ground up to be AI-native, not AI-bolted-on," said Mark Lemmons, CTO of Topia. "Every agent shares a unified data layer, so they reason across the full mobility lifecycle. When a new assignment is initiated, Horizon's agents are already assessing risk, modeling cost, flagging compliance requirements, and drafting policy recommendations before a mobility manager has to ask."

What Horizon Delivers

Agentic AI Across the Full Mobility Lifecycle — Proactive agents that surface insights, automate compliance checks, and recommend actions from pre-move planning through repatriation.

— Proactive agents that surface insights, automate compliance checks, and recommend actions from pre-move planning through repatriation. AI Policy Builder — Describe your program in natural language; Horizon generates fully configured, audit-ready policies instantly.

— Describe your program in natural language; Horizon generates fully configured, audit-ready policies instantly. Real-Time Compliance Intelligence — Country-by-country tracking with proactive alerts, risk scoring, and audit-ready documentation.

— Country-by-country tracking with proactive alerts, risk scoring, and audit-ready documentation. Cost Modeling & Scenario Planning — AI-assisted estimation across compensation, tax, housing, and relocation before a move is approved.

— AI-assisted estimation across compensation, tax, housing, and relocation before a move is approved. Employee-First Experience — Clear guidance, real-time status, and AI-assisted support throughout the employee journey.

To learn more or request a demo, visit topia.com/horizon/capabilities.

SOURCE Topia