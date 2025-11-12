Toyota Charges into U.S. Battery Manufacturing

Production Begins at New $13.9 Billion North Carolina Facility

$2.7 Million in Education Grants to Local Schools

Company Commits Additional U.S. Investment up to $10 Billion

LIBERTY, N.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota supercharged its multi-pathway approach to global vehicle electrification with the highly anticipated start of production at its all-new battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina. It is Toyota's eleventh U.S. plant and the company's first and only battery plant outside of Japan. The nearly $14 billion facility will create up to 5,100 new American jobs.

Building on its unwavering commitment to the U.S., Toyota announced an additional investment of up to $10 billion over the next five years to support future mobility efforts. This will bring the company's total U.S. investment to nearly $60 billion since beginning operations here nearly 70 years ago.

"Today's launch of Toyota's first U.S. battery plant and additional U.S. investment up to $10 billion marks a pivotal moment in our company's history," said Ted Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA). "Toyota is a pioneer in electrified vehicles, and the company's significant manufacturing investment in the U.S. and North Carolina further solidifies our commitment to team members, customers, dealers, communities, and suppliers."

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy expressed support for manufacturing investments in the U.S., noting that Toyota North Carolina's investment of nearly $14 billion and the creation of more than 5,000 new jobs marks a turning point for the Piedmont Triad region.

"Under President Donald Trump's leadership, America is open for business," said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. "Toyota's move to expand production in North Carolina is the latest show of confidence in this administration's efforts to reshore manufacturing, generate new, great paying jobs, and inject billions of dollars into the economy. We're just getting started!"

The 1,850-acre mega site can produce 30 GWh annually at full capacity. It will serve as Toyota's hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its ever-growing portfolio of electrified vehicles. The state-of-the-art plant will house 14 battery production lines supporting hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), making it a historical investment for Toyota and a substantial economic impact on the Tarheel State.

"Today marks a historic milestone as Toyota begins battery production right here in North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. "This groundbreaking investment will create more than 5,000 new jobs for North Carolinians and will strengthen our commitment to leading the way in both the automotive supply chain and the clean energy economy."

Batteries assembled at Toyota North Carolina are set to power the Camry HEV, Corolla Cross HEV, RAV4 HEV, and a yet-to-be-announced all-electric 3-row BEV—the first of its kind for Toyota to be built in the U.S. Currently, the plant ships HEV modules to both Toyota Kentucky and Mazda Toyota Manufacturing in Alabama. Additional production lines at Toyota North Carolina are set to launch by 2030. Once construction is complete, the new facility will not just be a place of work, but also a vibrant community, featuring a range of amenities for team members, including on-site childcare, a pharmacy, a medical clinic and a fitness center.

"We're excited to see this innovative facility come to life and to provide cutting-edge careers for more than 5,000 North Carolinians," said Don Stewart, president of Toyota North Carolina. "Today's celebration would not be complete without thanking our team members. Their dedication, commitment, and resolve have truly led us to this historic moment. We also are grateful for the support shown to us by the State of North Carolina, Randolph County, and the greater Triad region, a place we are all proud to call home."

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to being the best in town by supporting workforce development and educational initiatives. Through partnerships with schools and educators across the region, Toyota is developing the Triad's future workforce with its time, talent and treasure.

During the ceremony, Toyota announced the second phase of Driving Possibilities in Guilford County Schools and the Asheboro City School District, with a Toyota USA Foundation grant of an additional $2.7 million. Driving Possibilities is a national STEM education initiative that brings together community, education leaders, local and national nonprofits, and industry partners to co-create programs that strengthen communities and prepare young people for future STEM careers.

"This incredible gift will provide our students and their families with life-changing opportunities," said Wendy Poteat, president and CEO of shift_ed, a non-profit regional leader connecting education to workforce development, and coordinating partner for the NC Driving Possibilities program. "Toyota has become a generous supporter and dedicated stakeholder in enriching our school districts by inspiring innovation and nurturing curiosity and creativity in our learners from classroom to career. Programs like these are essential in closing opportunity and exposure gaps, empowering students to reach their full potential."

Driving Possibilities is funded by the Toyota USA Foundation, with additional support provided by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

A pioneer in electrified vehicles, Toyota has sold more than 6.6 million hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric vehicles in the U.S. since 2000. Toyota currently assembles 11 HEVs and PHEVs in the U.S. as part of the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and its philosophy of building where it sells.

Additional Quotes

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson: "Toyota's investment is great news for North Carolina and our workers. This new facility will bring high-paying jobs, new opportunities, and long-term growth to our state. It's another sign that North Carolina continues to lead the way in manufacturing and innovation."

North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger: "This is a monumental day for North Carolina and Toyota. Even before the first battery rolled off the production line, Toyota has made a real impact in our state. I look forward to seeing North Carolina's partnership with Toyota continue to grow for generations to come."

North Carolina Speaker of the House Destin Hall: "Toyota's historic $13.9 billion investment in Randolph County is a tremendous win for North Carolina and a testament to our state's strong workforce, pro-growth policies, and commitment to innovation. I want to thank Toyota for its continued investment in North Carolina and congratulate them on the start of production at Toyota's first U.S. battery manufacturing facility. We're proud that Toyota chose to put down roots here, and we look forward to many years of continued partnership and success."

