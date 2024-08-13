Trending Social Media Movement Driven by Athletes Spotlights ALS Challengers

#HONORtheChallenger Explores the Potential of Multimodal AI in Supporting People with Reduced Mobility

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A trending social challenge has raised significant awareness for the ALS community, serving as a catalyst for the advancement of accessible technology. Paying tribute to the quiet courage of those enduring daily battles, the #HONORtheChallenger hashtag has gained widespread attention on social media in recent weeks, celebrating the spirit of ALS challengers who defy limitations, while raising awareness for the ALS community.

When taking part in the social challenge, participants are tasked with holding an athletic pose, posting it along with the hashtag #HONORtheChallenger, and nominating others to participate. A staggering 4000+ people across the globe joined the online movement, with athletes including British gymnast Nile Wilson showing their support. The viral hashtag garnered 85,000,000 views and generated a total global engagement of 11,000,000, raising global attention for the important cause.

"I was inspired by the challenger spirit behind this project, and how it highlights the resilience and fortitude of the ALS community," expressed Nile Wilson, a British award-winning gymnast. "I hope it encourages more companies to create accessible AI technologies that aid injured or disabled athletes."

HONOR Makes Multimodal AI Eye Tracking Technology Accessible to All

In the development of new technology, the needs of people with disabilities are sometimes overlooked. International ALS foundations have been championing the cause, trying to raise awareness to encourage innovation that uplifts these communities. Adhering to HONOR's commitment to human-centric innovation, the company stands as the first smartphone brand to introduce intent-based eye-tracking technology through its MagicOS 8.0 operating system. The AI-powered technology allows users to interact with their phone using just their eyes to open notifications and apps. The company will roll this feature out to global devices from 27th August 2024.

"ALS is a progressive disease of the nerve cells in which your muscles gradually fail," explains Limore Noach, executive director of ALS Foundation Netherlands. "Every loss of function is forever," she says, adding that ALS patients often retain control only of their eye movement in the later stages of the disease. "People who have been diagnosed with a life-changing disease often find a renewed sense of purpose and want to do something meaningful."

Committed to investing in ongoing research, HONOR is also developing non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies in its R&D laboratory. The technology allows people to communicate with external devices using brain electrical signals, creating more possibilities for people with disabilities. Wei Zhang, a 34-year-old Chinese ALS challenger who has lived with the disease for 26 years, recently experienced this groundbreaking technology, which allows him to interact with a computer through brain signals. HONOR aims to inspire a future of technology that creates new mediums for AI interactions between smartphones and other devices, benefitting people with disabilities or those requiring additional assistance.

HONOR the Challenger: Promoting Global Awareness Through Social Engagement

To bring attention back to the ALS community while paying tribute to the challengers who live with the disease, BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions has produced a short film featuring the powerful story of artist and ALS challenger Bernard Muller. The film demonstrates how Bernard Muller uses eye-tracking technology to express himself through artwork, demonstrating the power of AI in making life more enjoyable for people living with disabilities.

"ALS challengers are testament to human resilience, and I am proud to be a part of an initiative that raises awareness for my community's quiet determination," said Bernard Muller, AI-assisted artist and ALS challenger. "My hope is that the transformative power of AI technology emboldens more people with disabilities to express themselves through art, communication and social movements."

Social media users are invited to contribute to raising awareness about ALS, by participating in the #HONORtheChallenger social media challenge. View the challenge on TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

To learn more about the cause and make a contribution, visit the International Alliance of ALS Associations.

