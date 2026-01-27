Univar Solutions and Ashland Forge Exclusive Partnership for Cellulose Ethers in Food and Beverage Sector Throughout EMEA

Expanding access in EMEA markets to meet rising demand for functional ingredients and drive

innovation in food and beverage applications

ESSEN, Germany, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "The Company"), a leading global solutions provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership between their Foodology by Univar Solutions business and Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH). Ashland is a global, consumer-focused additives and specialty ingredients company recognized for its leading cellulose ether derivatives and polyvinylpolypyrrolidone (PVPP). Beginning January 1, 2026, this collaboration will introduce an extensive array of cellulose ethers to the food and beverage industry in EMEA*, enhancing texture, stability, and processing for food manufacturers.

“Ashland’s specialty ingredients are a strategic addition to our existing portfolio,” said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to customers and specialist suppliers looking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep knowledge with a leading portfolio of specialties, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities around the world. Create the next winning recipe with Foodology by Univar Solutions. We are your trusted source, with food and beverage ingredients for every eating occasion, distribution power and a global menu of solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.)

"Ashland's specialty ingredients are a strategic addition to our existing portfolio," said Aaron Lee, global vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "We're excited to broaden our cellulose ether offerings across EMEA, especially as the demand for alternative and plant-based proteins continues to accelerate in the nutrition space. Foodology by Univar Solutions is here to help customers succeed with the support of our global distribution network. We're excited to build a strong partnership that brings consistency and growth while working together to spark new ideas in food and beverage."

The new partnership covers a range of products, including methylcellulose (MC), hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (HPMC), carboxymethylcellulose (CMC), hydroxypropylcellulose (HPC), ethylcellulose (EC), and PVPP. In today's food and beverage manufacturing, cellulose ethers play a versatile and functional role in next generation applications serving diverse markets, including vegan foods and beverages, plant-based meats, and gluten-free bakery products.

"This new alliance between Ashland and Univar Solutions will provide significant value to our customers through enhanced product availability, faster delivery, specialized expertise, and improved support services partnerships," said Alessandra Faccin Assis, senior vice president and general manager life sciences and intermediates for Ashland. "Our products offer an array of functional benefits enabling groundbreaking advancements in food and beverage innovation and performance. We're excited to bring ingredients to food manufacturers in EMEA aiming to meet the evolving health, convenience, and quality expectations of their products."

With insight into global food and beverage trends, Foodology by Univar Solutions delivers the quality ingredients that customers need to stay ahead of evolving consumer tastes, helping them create innovative, trend-forward recipes that resonate. Backed by Foodology's technical expertise and state-of-the-art Solution Centers, including a flagship test kitchen in Essen, Germany, the companies are excited to collaborate on launching innovative food and beverage products and delivering sustainable, nutrition-focused solutions worldwide.

See how Foodology by Univar Solutions is helping today's brands elevate the culinary experience and shape the future of food. Discover how Ashland's cellulose ethers and PVPP can drive innovation in the food and beverage market.

*Countries in agreement include, effective as of January 1, 2026: United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary; effective as of March 1, 2026: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman; effective as of April 1, 2026: Turkey.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ashland Inc.

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC