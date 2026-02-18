Univar Solutions Expands Ingredient Portfolio with Exclusive Glycolic Acid Distribution Agreement in EMEA

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with the CABB Group in beauty and personal care and home care and industrial cleaning in EMEA, focusing jointly on efficacy and performance for customers and end consumers," said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. "This strategic alliance enhances our ability to deliver quality, innovative ingredients, and we are confident that together we can deliver greater value by offering glycolic acid solutions that meet the increasing demand for multi-purpose consumer products in the region."

Glycolic acid is commonly used in cosmetic and skin products and treatments and is widely recognized for its efficacy in exfoliation, skin renewal, cleaning performance, and moisturizing. It is also a highly suitable choice for technical applications in home care and industrial cleaning due to its low toxicity, non-flammability, and VOC-free properties. Glycolic acid solutions in the new partnership include GLYCOS® Clear 70 and GLYTECH® Basic 70.

"This new collaboration with CABB Group strengthens our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions with reliable supply and technical excellence," said James Peterson, global vice president of CARE for Univar Solutions. "Together, we're enabling innovation and growth for our customers in key markets. These ingredients are also efficient, versatile, and diverse, and we see them becoming more popular in modern skin care and personal care routines."

"Univar Solutions' broad market reach, deep technical expertise, and dedication to customer service make them the ideal partner to extend the availability of our products," said Tobias Schalow, CEO of the CABB Group. "This exclusive partnership will undoubtedly help drive the growth of glycolic acid in the EMEA market. As a global leader in specialty chemicals, CABB Group is committed to delivering consistent and reliable products in personal care and beyond. With more than 40 years of expertise in glycolic acid, the CABB Group continues to advance product quality and safety standards."

The addition of glycolic acid to Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions' portfolio is part of the company's strategic initiative to invest in high-growth areas and strengthen ingredient portfolios that empower customers to create differentiated, high-performing products. Customers interested in learning more about glycolic acid and Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions' comprehensive range of products and services can visit univarsolutions.co.uk/.

*Markets in agreement include: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Turkey, Algeria, Morrocco, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About CABB Group

CABB Group is a leading provider of contract manufacturing (CDMO) and fine chemicals, specializing in customized active ingredients and high-purity solutions for life science, personal care, crop science, and specialty applications. The CABB Group combines leading-edge technologies with a global largescale production network to deliver reliable, sustainable, and cost-efficient solutions to provide customized solutions for complex chemistries. CABB with its 1,200 employees, c. €600m revenue and six global production sites is your partner in fine chemistry turning complex chemistry into reliable and cost-efficient solutions. Learn more at cabb-chemicals.com.

