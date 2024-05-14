Universal Robots and MiR open new robotics hub in Denmark

Global robotics leaders Universal Robots (UR) and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), both Teradyne Robotics companies, will share headquarters to increase synergies and accelerate innovation within advanced robotics.

ODENSE, Denmark, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, and MiR, the Danish manufacturer of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots), today celebrated the Grand Opening of their new 20,000 sqm headquarters in Odense, Denmark.

Partners from UR and MiR's global ecosystems attended the event, including NVIDIA and Siemens, with whom Teradyne Robotics and its companies have recently announced several collaborations.

"The launch of this new headquarters marks a significant milestone for Teradyne Robotics as we bring together two leading companies in robotics innovation," says Ujjwal Kumar, Group President of Teradyne Robotics. "We will now have the optimal environment to evolve our technological capabilities, which are already in high demand."

On the new robotics hub, Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of MiR, said:

"Our new headquarters is designed to foster innovation, providing the perfect setting for our teams to develop leading-edge solutions that will revolutionize automation. MiR is committed to being a one-stop-shop for material handling, continuously advancing our technology to meet the evolving needs of our large, global customers. Our recently launched AI-powered MiR1200 Pallet Jack exemplifies this dedication. I'm thrilled to witness the transformative impact of our endeavors and to showcase MiR's and UR's offerings to our customers and partners at this state-of-the-art facility."

Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots, added:

"Since our foundation, UR has become a platform of choice for thousands of customers and hundreds of ecosystem partners. This beautiful building reflects our strong design philosophy and provides the perfect location for us to continue our mission to deliver automation for anyone, anywhere."

Transformative power of advanced automation

The opening included a panel discussion featuring Deepu Talla, Vice President of Robotics and Edge Computing of NVIDIA, Rainer Brehm, CEO of Siemens Factory Automation, and Ujjwal Kumar, Group President of Teradyne Robotics. The panelists discussed the use of physical AI across industries, underscoring the transformative power of advanced automation for businesses and workplaces.

Photos from the Grand Opening and a recording of the panel discussion can be viewed on UR and MiR social media channels and will soon be available here.

