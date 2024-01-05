Vantage Foundation and Duotech join hands to spread joy for all in local community

Vantage Foundation

05 Jan, 2024, 04:05 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a heartwarming collaboration aimed at fostering community spirit, Vantage Foundation and local business Duotech collaborated to make this past holiday season a little brighter for those in need. Through the Vantage Foundation's Joy For All Initiative, employees from Duotech have embraced the season of giving by fulfilling the wishes of residents at Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home in Singapore.

Vantage Foundation and Duotech at the Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home in Singapore.
The initiative, designed to encourage local businesses to actively support their communities, sees Duotech employees personally selecting and wrapping gifts for the children at the residential home. Each gift is accompanied by a handwritten note, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the donation.

Sandy Zhao, Senior HR Manager for Duotech Pte Ltd, shared her perspective on the initiative, stating, "It's not just about the gifts; it's about spreading joy and making a meaningful connection with our community. This initiative allows us to give back in a personal way."

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, echoed the sentiment, saying, "We believe that everyone deserves to experience the warmth of the holidays, especially those who may be facing challenges. This is our way of making a positive impact."

Clara Lick, Partnership Manager of Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home, emphasizes, "Vantage Foundation's initiative encourages local businesses to support their communities, reminding us all to be mindful of inclusiveness during the festive season. It's about fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility."

The Joy For All Initiative aligns with Vantage Foundation's commitment to catalyse greater corporate social responsibility, urging businesses to actively participate in uplifting local communities. The initiative not only brings joy to those in need but also raises awareness about the importance of inclusiveness during gift-giving holidays. Not everyone is fortunate enough to spend festivities with their families, and this can be a source of social stress affecting mental well-being.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness about invisible disadvantages. The foundation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in UK with the support of UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR and the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team in 2023. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309418/Vantage_Foundation_Duotech_join_hands_spread_joy_local_community.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg

Nadace Vantage Foundation a společnost Duotech spojily své síly, aby rozdávaly radost všem členům místní komunity

Nadace Vantage Foundation a společnost Duotech spojily své síly, aby rozdávaly radost všem členům místní komunity

Nadace Vantage Foundation a místní společnost Duotech se v rámci dobročinné spolupráce zaměřené na podporu komunitního ducha pokusily zpříjemnit...
Vantage Foundation i Duotech łączą siły, aby nieść radość wszystkim członkom lokalnej społeczności

Vantage Foundation i Duotech łączą siły, aby nieść radość wszystkim członkom lokalnej społeczności

W ramach budującej współpracy, mającej na celu krzewienie ducha społeczności, Vantage Foundation i lokalna firma Duotech podjęły wspólne działania,...
