MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation proudly announces its partnership with SOS Children's Villages Philippines, a NGO committed to providing safe, family-based care for children who have lost parental support or are at risk of being separated from their families.

VANTAGE FOUNDATION PARTNERS WITH SOS CHILDREN'S VILLAGES PHILIPPINES TO EMPOWER VULNERABLE CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Founded in 1967, the organisation operates a comprehensive network of programs designed to care for vulnerable children and strengthen at-risk families. At the heart of their work is the family-based care model, where children who are orphaned or whose parents are unable to care for them are placed in SOS Villages.

These villages consist of small family homes, each managed by an SOS mother who provides the children with the attention, love, and care of a real family. The children grow up in these homes alongside their biological siblings (if any) and other children, with the continuous support of caregivers who serve as role models and provide emotional, educational, and psychological guidance.

SOS Children's Villages offers continuous, holistic care for children from a young age, until they complete their education or training and transition into adulthood. Through programs that provide educational support, vocational training, scholarships and career counseling, they empower youths and equip them with the tools they need to break the cycle of poverty, achieve their dreams, and become future leaders and contributors to society.

In January, Vantage Foundation visited a SOS village in Manila to witness firsthand the impactful work being done to support vulnerable children and youth. Reflecting on the experience, Steven Xie, the Executive Director of Vantage Foundation stated, "Seeing the incredible work being done at SOS reaffirmed our commitment to supporting initiatives that provide not just care, but the opportunities for young people to build brighter futures."

Ivy Evangelista, Philanthropy and Partnership Manager at SOS Children's Villages Philippines, shared "Our partnerships are vital in helping us extend our reach and impact. By working together with organizations like Vantage Foundation, we can provide children and young people with the support they need to build a better future and break the cycle of poverty."

To learn more about the amazing work of SOS Children's Villages Philippines and how you can help empower the next generation, please visit https://www.sosphilippines.org/. For corporate partnerships, please contact them at [email protected]

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610277/VANTAGE_FOUNDATION_PARTNERS_WITH_SOS_CHILDREN_S_VILLAGES_PHILIPPINES_TO_EMPOWER.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg