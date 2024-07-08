PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (Vantage), is thrilled to announce a series of exciting enhancements to its Vantage App, aimed at revolutionising the copy trading experience. These new features, designed to offer greater flexibility and accessibility, are set to empower traders at all levels.

Vantage Markets elevates Copy Trading with Multi-Currency and Multi-Account Type support

Vantage Copy Trading now boasts support for a diverse range of currencies, including EUR, HKD, INR, JPY, US Cents, and USD. This expansion is a game-changer, allowing traders from different regions to participate and diversify their portfolios in their preferred currency. This is coupled with the support for 55 global deposit methods, including credit cards, and bank transfers, to ensure users can fund their accounts with their preferred method.

In addition, Vantage has also introduced multi-account type support to its Copy Trading feature. Users can now copy trade interchangeably between different account types seamlessly. For instance, a copier with a Standard STP account could choose to copy a signal provider using a Swap-free RAW ECN account, even when both users trade in a different currency. This enhancement further breaks down barriers and ensures traders can align their copy trading activities with any signal provider of their choice, enabling them to select providers based on their preferred trading styles and strategies.

These moves are in line with Vantage's continuous effort to democratise access to copy trading, starting with its lowered minimum deposit requirements to US$50, and a further streamlining of its sign up process.

"At Vantage, we are committed to making trading accessible to everyone, and our Vantage App aims to refine and elevate the user experience, offering both flexibility and powerful tools in one comprehensive platform," says Lian J, User Growth Director. "Our new multi-currency support and multiple account types are designed to further break down any geographical and technical barriers for traders, empowering traders to follow and learn from any seasoned trader they choose, supporting accessibility across all experience levels."

"One of our biggest goals of the year is to help our mobile clients develop an instinct for the financial markets and our platform in a shorter time," she added. "With the enhancements to the UI and the launch of various account types, we believe it will streamline our clients journey to capture market opportunities."

Discover the enhanced Vantage App and its powerful copy trading features today.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454666/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg