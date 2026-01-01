Village candy fair kicks off in Dujiangyan, Sichuan

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Dujiangyan Village Candy Fair kicked off on New Year's Eve in Dujiangyan, Sichuan province, home to the world's oldest functioning irrigation system.

The event began with a lantern show themed around the region's millennia-old water conservancy wisdom. Giant lantern installations inspired by the story of Li Bing, the ancient Sichuan governor who oversaw the construction of the Dujiangyan irrigation system, along with other large-scale displays based on local legends and historical tales, created an immersive nighttime experience.

Following the lantern show, a themed bazaar will run through Jan 3 in Guanxian Ancient Town. It will showcase the city's signature beverages, teas, liquors, and local delicacies, as well as five geographical indication products such as kiwifruit and Chuanxiong (Sichuan lovage rhizome), exquisite intangible cultural heritage creations, and specialty goods from other parts of Sichuan.

The ancient town will also host an urban orienteering event with two themed routes: Ancient Weir Tour and Guanxian Flavor Trail. Participants can check in via a mini-program to collect stamps and enjoy special offers from partnered merchants.

A series of cultural and tourism activities—including intangible cultural heritage demonstrations, NPC parades, interactive performances, and an exhibition of specialty products from Dujiangyan's international sister cities — will further enrich visitor experience and boost holiday consumption.

During the New Year holiday from Jan 1 to 3, the Sustaining Water Forever Culture and Creation Industrial Park in Dujiangyan is hosting an immersive, ancient-style interactive experience event.

Visitors can take photos with performers in hanfu (traditional Chinese attire) and animal-head costumes during a parade, or follow designated routes to complete check-in tasks and earn "silver notes" through quizzes, talent shows, and challenges. These notes can be exchanged for gifts or used in lucky draws.

A special guest is the anime-style fursuit IP "Nine-Tails Lingjiu". Previously, several scenic spots were accused of copying its unique design. The original character appeared at Lingran Workshop in the industrial park and joined the parade to showcase the charm of authentic creative design.

Starting in January, the industrial park will gather a collection of intangible cultural heritage items and cultural and creative products centered on water conservancy for exhibitions, sales, and interactive experiences.

In addition, an online mall for the village candy fair was launched. Digital avatars rooted in Dujiangyan's local culture serve as exclusive ambassadors to promote activities and introduce products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853598/11.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853599/22.jpg