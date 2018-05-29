Volvo Launches New Platform for Long-Distance Coaches

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627270/Volvo_Logo.jpg )

"This is a historic step, the biggest renewal of our European coach range for more than 20 years. I'm convinced that our customers and their passengers will appreciate the result," says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

The new Volvo Buses range of vehicles for tourist and line-haul operations includes two models - the luxurious Volvo 9900 and the versatile Volvo 9700. Both feature a dynamically styled exterior with crisp lines and smooth sides, taking aerodynamics to a new level. On the Volvo 9900, the new and unique "Z shaped" window lines combined with a gradient "theatre floor" introduces a whole new design language for coaches.

Inside the coach, the design team attached considerable importance to both visual and tactile quality. Passengers are greeted with a calm and balanced light palette as well as tasteful combinations of textile and leather, set off by accent details in metal.

To guarantee passengers a high-class holistic experience Volvo Buses has also invested heavily in comfort-enhancing solutions such as ergonomic passenger seats and a well-insulated interior with a low noise level. The climate unit is developed to provide a steady, pleasant temperature throughout the bus irrespective of outside conditions.

The new Volvo 9900 also offers an extra-high floor and large glass windows to provide excellent views to the front and sides. The interior roof is eight centimetres higher than before, and the straighter transition between walls and roof creates an airier feel with significantly greater space.

Both the Volvo 9700 and the Volvo 9900 feature comprehensive solutions for active and passive safety. Among the new features are more robust frontal impact protection (FIP) and a Driver Alert system that monitors the bus's movements and issues alerts if the driver is tired or not concentrating on the road.

Volvo Buses is one of the world's leading bus manufacturers. The product range includes complete transport solutions, electrified city buses, intercity buses and tourist coaches. Volvo Buses is part of Volvo Group http://www.volvobuses.com

