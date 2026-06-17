WACACO LAUNCHES PRESTINA, A PATENTED MANUAL COFFEE BREWER THAT TURNS THE CUP INTO THE PRESS

Your Cup. Your Press

The flavor of simplicity.

Four parts. 1-minute infusion. One cup that's worth pouring properly. Prestina uses the cup itself to drive the press — no electricity, no paper filters, no compromise.

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacaco Company Limited, the Hong Kong-based portable coffee equipment brand known for rethinking how quality coffee can be brewed anywhere, today announced the launch of Prestina, a patented manual immersion brewer that replaces the traditional piston with the cup itself. Compact, paper-free, and entirely hand-powered, Prestina is Wacaco's most minimal brewer to date — and a new expression of the brand's mission to make better coffee possible wherever people go.



Prestina is designed around a simple ritual: add 15 g of medium-ground coffee, pour 240 ml of water at around 90 °C, stir gently, infuse for one minute, then press down with the cup until the brew is complete. The result is a rich, full-bodied cup with the depth of an immersion brew and a cleaner finish than a traditional French press. Its integrated stainless steel filter preserves the coffee's natural oils while eliminating paper filters, capsules, and other consumables.



The complete six-piece kit includes the brewer body, portafilter, cup, lid, spoon, and drip tray. When packed, the brewer and cup nest together into a single compact unit measuring 134 × 85 × 85 mm and weighing 254 g — small enough for a desk drawer, carry-on, weekend bag, or campsite coffee setup.